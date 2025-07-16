'Didn't they write the Kama Sutra?': Americans baffled at India's CBFC censoring Superman-Lois Lane kiss

James Gunn's Superman has taken a flying start at the box office, minting over $200 million worldwide in its opening weekend. The film has done well not just in the US, but in most international territories. In India, Superman has earned over $4 million in its first four days. But there, the discussion has not been about its box office performance, but its tryst with censorship. A kiss scene between actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan (playing Superman and Lois Lane) was cut by India's censor board. And the American audiences are baffled by the development. A couple of kissing scenes in Superman have been cut by the CBFC.

Why CBFC deleted Superman-Lois Lane kiss

HT earlier reported that the version of Superman that released in India muted several curse words throughout the film and removed two visuals of kisses between the two leads. One 33-second kiss scene was reduced to just a few seconds. Upon release, the deletion received quite a lot of flak, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) being dragged by viewers for its conservative approach.

America reacts

Now, the international media has also begun to report on the development. On Tuesday, US portal The Entertainment Weekly carried a news report titled: 'Indian film board cuts Superman kissing scene after deeming them too 'sensual'. As the news was shared by EW on their social media, American followers reacted with surprise.

One comment read, "1.4 billion Indians. I’m pretty sure their population already have a clue about the birds and bees." Reacting to how the kiss was deleted for being too 'sensual', one social media user quipped, "Didn’t they write the Kama Sutra?" Many others criticised the CBFC's approach, something they deemed regressive. "India still living in 1800," wrote one, while another chimed in, "God forbid Superman kissing Lois Lane! That would be too ‘sensual’! That’ll be too far for our core audience!"

Others criticised the seemingly hypocritical approach of the Indian censor board to other sensitive content. "Violence in Indian films ok, consensual kissing nope," exclaimed one.

The reactions of the American viewers received support from the Indians, too. Many Indian followers of the page urged the international audiences to be harsher in their criticism. As one comment summed it up: "Pls shame our censor board intentionally, please. Maybe then they'll mend their 16th-century ways and mindset."

All about Superman

Superman, directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet in the titular role, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. The film, first in Gunn's new DC Universe, has received praise from critics worldwide.