Why this actor earned 75 times more than the leads for 10-min cameo in Superman: Story of Hollywood's 'craziest' payday

As James Gunn successfully rebooted the DC Universe with his new Superman film, conversations have shifted around what this success would mean for the film's stars. Historically, Superman films have always starred up-and-coming actors in the lead role, who go on to become bigger stars over the years. That much is evident by the fact that even in Gunn's Superman, the highest-paid actor is not David Corenswet, but Nicholas Hoult (who plays Lex Luthor). But Richard Donner's Superman did a one-up on this, and in a much grander fashion. That film got a screen legend for a cameo, and paid him 75 times more than the film's star. Superman starred Christopher Reeve in the lead, along with Margot Kidder and Gene Hackman.

Superman cast salaries

The 1978 Superman film was the third big-screen adaptation of the character's story. Directed by Richard Donner, it starred a relatively unknown Christopher Reeve in the titular role, along with Margot Kidder as Lois Lane. Reeve was paid $250K for the film while Kidder got a paycheck of $110K. The main cast's biggest star was Gene Hackman, who played Lex Luthor. The actor, who had won the Best Actor Oscar a few years before Superman, was a known name and hence commanded a fee of $2 million.

Marlon Brando played Jor-El in the 1978 movie adaptation of Superman.

But even he was not the highest-paid actor in the film. That honour went to screen legend Marlon Brando. Arguably one of the greatest and most popular actors in the world at the time, Brando was roped in to play Jor-El, Superman's biological father, as Warner Bros felt the film needed a big name to sell it. Even though Brando was in the film for only 10 minutes of screen time, he managed to negotiate what was called a 'crazy' payday. For his cameo, Marlon Brando earned $3.7 million up front and 11.75% of the film's backend profits. Superman was a blockbuster, earning $300 million worldwide. This fetched Brando over $15 million more. His final earnings from Superman were almost $19 million, 75 times what Christopher Reeve earned for the film.

The new Superman film

Much hasn't changed in terms of the leads' salaries, even in the new Superman film. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan both earned $750K for the film, while Nicholas Hoult, the bigger star, took home $2 million for the film. Made on a $225 million budget, Superman has taken a smashing start at the global box office, having earned $250 million in just 4 days.