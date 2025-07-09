From Christopher Reeve to Henry Cavill: Every actor who played Superman till now

Superman is soaring back into cinemas — this time with a fresh face. Pearl and Hollywood star David Corenswet will be donning the iconic red cape in Superman, the highly anticipated reboot directed by James Gunn and scheduled for release in 2025. The film is set to kick off a brand-new chapter in the DC Universe across film, TV, and even video games. For Corenswet, this marks his first time leading a big-budget franchise — and expectations couldn’t be higher. David Cornswet will be taking over from Tyler Hoechlin and Henry Cavill as the man of steel

Fans are eager to see whether the 30-year-old actor can tap into the same power, hope, and charisma that his predecessors brought to the screen. From the black-and-white reels of the '40s to modern-day streaming giants, Superman has gone through several evolutions. Each actor left a distinct imprint on the legacy of the Last Son of Krypton. Here's a closer look at all the men who’ve brought Superman to life — one cape at a time.

Kirk Alyn

Kirk Alyn holds the distinction of being the first actor to portray Superman in live action. He debuted in the 1948 serial Superman, followed by its 1950 sequel Atom Man vs. Superman. Released in 15-chapter installments, the serials introduced audiences to the Man of Steel on the silver screen for the first time. Kirk’s portrayal set the tone for the superhero genre, showcasing Superman’s transformation from mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent to the cape-wearing crimefighter. Though the budget and effects were limited, Kirk's earnest performance resonated with post-war audiences and laid the foundation for Superman’s on-screen legacy.

George Reeves

George Reeves became a household name thanks to his role in the 1951 film Superman and the Mole Men and the beloved TV series Adventures of Superman, which aired from 1952 to 1958. With over 100 episodes, George brought charm and gravitas to the dual role of Clark Kent and Superman. The show transitioned from black-and-white to color during its run, giving viewers their first vibrant look at Superman’s red and blue suit. Tragically, George died in 1959 under mysterious circumstances, cutting short a career that helped cement Superman’s image in American pop culture.

Christopher Reeve

When Superman: The Movie hit theaters in 1978, Christopher Reeve redefined the superhero genre. Under Richard Donner’s direction, Christopher delivered a performance that was both heroic and deeply human. Starring alongside Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman, he embodied the idealistic charm of Clark Kent and the stoic strength of Superman. Reeve returned for three sequels, including Superman II and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. After a tragic horseback-riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed, Christopher continued advocating for spinal cord research and remained a cherished figure in Superman’s legacy until his death in 2004.

Dean Cain

Dean Cain brought a lighter, more romantic version of the Man of Steel to screens in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Airing on ABC for four seasons, the show leaned into the dynamic between Clark Kent and Lois Lane, played by Teri Hatcher. Dean’s portrayal emphasized Clark’s humanity, often prioritizing his relationships and journalistic career over his superhero persona. Though it featured occasional action sequences, the series was more of a dramedy than a traditional superhero show — but Dean’s approachable take on the role earned him a devoted fanbase during the ‘90s.

Tom Welling

Tom Welling’s Smallville explored Superman’s formative years long before the cape. The series premiered in 2001 and ran for a remarkable 10 seasons, tracing Clark Kent’s journey from high school to young adulthood. Unlike previous portrayals, Tom’s Clark never donned the full Superman suit until the final moments of the series. Instead, Smallville offered a grounded, coming-of-age story that focused on identity, friendship, and family. The show became a cult hit and paid homage to past Superman media with guest appearances from Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, and Margot Kidder. Tom later reprised the role in Batwoman's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Brandon Routh

Brandon Routh took flight as the Man of Steel in Superman Returns (2006), a continuation of Christopher Reeve’s storyline. The film depicted Superman’s return to Earth after a mysterious disappearance, only to find Lois Lane moved on and Lex Luthor scheming again. While Brandon was praised for his respectful homage to Christopher, the film underperformed commercially. Still, Brandon got another chance to don the cape in 2019’s CW crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, portraying a Kingdom Come-inspired Superman. His return was a heartfelt nod to both his legacy and the enduring power of the character.

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill introduced a darker, more conflicted Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013). The British actor was the first non-American to take on the role, bringing gravitas and physicality to the part. He reprised the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and both versions of Justice League. Though his Superman had moments of hope, much of his arc was rooted in existential themes and public skepticism. Henry briefly returned in Black Adam’s post-credits scene, sparking speculation of a full comeback. But in late 2022, he confirmed his departure from the role, saying, “The changing of the guard is something that happens.”

Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin became the CW’s Superman in 2016, first appearing in Supergirl before starring in his own show Superman & Lois in 2021. His portrayal balances superheroics with family drama, as the show centers on Superman raising two teenage sons with Lois Lane (played by Elizabeth Tulloch). Unlike other iterations, Tyler’s version focuses on the pressures of parenthood alongside saving the world. His Superman exists in a separate universe from his CW predecessors, yet maintains continuity in tone.

With David Corenswet stepping into such iconic boots, anticipation is running high. Can he deliver the same magic that made earlier portrayals by the likes of Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, and George Reeves unforgettable?