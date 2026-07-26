Kargil, Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday inaugurated the Union territory's first Special School for Children with Special Needs here, marking a historic milestone in the administration's commitment to ensuring equitable, inclusive and quality education for every child. Ladakh LG calls for collective efforts to build compassionate ecosystem for special children

The special school has been established to provide a dedicated learning environment equipped to address the educational, developmental and therapeutic needs of children with special needs, ensuring that every child receives opportunities to learn, grow and lead a life of dignity and independence, an official spokesperson said.

He said the school features barrier-free infrastructure with ramps, accessible classrooms and child-friendly facilities, along with assistive technologies to support diverse learning needs.

It is also equipped with dedicated resource rooms, therapy and rehabilitation support and specialised learning aids to ensure holistic development. The school is backed by trained special educators and support staff, the spokesperson said.

Addressing the gathering, the LG said the inauguration of the special school is not merely the opening of a new educational institution but the beginning of a new chapter in Kargil's journey towards inclusive education.

He said that the school reflects the administration's unwavering commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind, irrespective of physical, intellectual, sensory or developmental challenges.

Referring to the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, Saxena said every child deserves equal opportunities to learn and succeed.

He said the establishment of the special school is a significant step towards making education inclusive, accessible and responsive to the diverse needs of every learner.

Saxena reiterated the UT administration's commitment to making every government school inclusive so that children with special needs can access quality education closer to their homes.

The LG emphasised that the success of inclusive education cannot be achieved by the government alone and requires active participation from society.

He appealed to parents, local communities, school management committees, civil society organisations, healthcare professionals and volunteers to work together in creating a compassionate environment where children with special needs are respected for their abilities, welcomed without discrimination and empowered to realise their fullest potential.

The LG said the administration is continuously upgrading educational infrastructure in accordance with CBSE norms and national standards through investments in modern classrooms, science laboratories, ICT facilities, libraries, sports infrastructure and safe learning environments.

Referring specifically to the needs of children with special needs, he said the administration will continue to strengthen barrier-free infrastructure, assistive technologies, accessible classrooms, therapeutic support, resource rooms and trained special educators to ensure that every learner can participate in education with dignity and confidence.

Saxena expressed confidence that the special school would emerge as a centre of excellence for inclusive education and serve as a model institution for empowering children with special needs in Ladakh.

Calling for a collective commitment towards inclusive development, Saxena urged all stakeholders to work together to build a Ladakh where every child matters, every learner is valued, and every dream is given the opportunity to flourish.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.