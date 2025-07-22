Priyanka Chopra shares pics of ‘future desi girl’ Malti enjoying coconut water, dressing as Disney princess

Actor Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses into her day-to-day life with fans. The actor recently grabbed headlines with her sizzling beach vacation pictures on her birthday. She has now shared some adorable photos of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas — and fans can’t stop gushing over them. Priyanka Chopra shared adorable photos of daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie's adorable pics

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a few photos of Malti without revealing her face. In the first photo, Malti is seen flaunting her curls while sipping coconut water on a hot summer day. The second one shows Malti dressed like a Disney princess, standing in front of a mirror.

Malti Marie flaunts her curls in new pic.

Maltie dressed as a little Disney princess.

The pictures had fans swooning over Malti's cuteness. One comment read, “Those curls, so cute.” Another said, “So pretty and cute.” A fan wrote, “She is our future desi girl,” while another added, “The cutest little princess.” One comment read, “Beautiful princess.” Many flooded the comments section with red heart emojis, showering love on the little one.

Priyanka recently celebrated her 40th birthday and took a family trip to The Bahamas to mark the occasion. She shared photos flaunting her curves in a bikini, giving fans a glimpse of the fun family time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, writing, “Dream, bye-bye to the best birthday trip/summer vacation ever! Sound on.”

Priyanka Chopra's recent and upcoming work

Priyanka was most recently seen in the action-comedy film Heads of State. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also features John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles. Priyanka plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who is tasked with protecting the two. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

She is also set to make her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29. Touted to be an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is currently under production, with more details yet to be revealed.