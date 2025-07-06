Priyanka Chopra reveals her adorable Sunday tradition with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie: ‘It’s mandatory'

Actor Priyanka Chopra often shares adorable moments from her family holidays with husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie on social media. Now, in an interview with People, she has opened up about a weekly family tradition they never skip — and it’s all things cute. Priyanka Chopra talked about her mandatory weekly tradition with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her weekly tradition

Priyanka revealed that "Sunday morning snuggles in bed have to happen", as she spoke about the ritual and said, “It’s mandatory. Being home with my family… The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere. That one hour you might get when it’s quiet in the house and you get to watch Love Island’s new season with a glass of wine or maybe even a book [when] I am supposed to be reading my scripts.”

She also shared that when she and her husband, along with any guests, are finishing a late-night movie, she quietly raids the fridge for snacks. “I am that person… a big snacker. I want to make sure I get the snack scavenging in while everyone’s distracted with the movie, because you can’t do it after. If you do it after, there’s too much attention on you: ‘What are you eating?’ And then everybody wants to eat, and it becomes a meal, and then I’m heating up food. You’ve got to sneak out during a really important part of the movie. So that’s what I do.”

Priyanka Chopra's recent and upcoming films

Priyanka is earning praise for her performance in the action-comedy film Heads of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. She will soon be making her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29. Touted as an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is currently under production.

She also has The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, where she will share the screen with Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Safia Oakley-Green. In addition, Priyanka will star in Nicholas Stoller’s American comedy film Judgment Day.