Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from Nick Jonas as they celebrate Fourth of July in NY; she cheers for Jonas Brothers' show

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, are each other's biggest cheerleaders. After Nick supported her during her recent Heads of State promotions, it was Priyanka's turn to be by Nick's side during his event in New York. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the 4th of July together.

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick Jonas were at the Macy’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, where the Jonas Brothers opened the event. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures and videos from the venue. Priyanka also shared a video as Kevin, Nick, and Joe performed on stage amid cheers from the crowd.

In another clip, she showed off the fireworks going off in the distance as she watched it with Nick joining her. Priyanka then panned the camera towards her and Nick as she leaned towards him. He gave a kiss on the cheek making her smile.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Happy 4th of July to all celebrating (party popper, red heart and folded hands emojis)." The video ended with Priyanka giving a glimpse of the sky turning bright with fireworks.

Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the venue.

Priyanka and Nick celebrate Fourth of July together

Priyanka also shared her photo as she stood next to Nick while they watched the fireworks together. She didn't caption the photo but simply tagged Nick. For the celebrations, Priyanka wore a brown outfit while Nick was seen in a red shirt and denims.

Priyanka and Nick recently returned from London after attending the Wimbledon tennis championship. The duo got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka's recent project

Fans saw Priyanka recently in Heads of State, which is streaming on Prime Video. The film, helmed by Ilya Naishuller, is an action-packed comedy about the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba). Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine also play crucial roles in Heads of State.

She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Reportedly, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.