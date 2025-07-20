Malti makes dad Nick Jonas run after her during beach outing as mom Priyanka Chopra poses for pics on 43rd birthday

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who recently clocked her 43rd birthday, gave a glimpse inside her fun getaway with her family--husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra posted beautiful photos as the trio spent time relaxing at the beach. Priyanka Chopra's birthday post also featured Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics from her 43rd birthday getaway

In the first photo, Priyanka relaxed and posed as she sat on a chair on the beach. At a distance from her, Malti was seen running with Nick Jonas following her. In another picture, Nick took care of Malti as Priyanka stood on a swing smiling. Malti and Nick were seen in the water next to the actor.

Malti Marie, Nick Jonas steal hearts in new pics

Nick looked at Malti as she played in the water in another photo as Priyanka smiled and posed for the camera. In yet another picture, Priyanka and Malti were seen sitting on swings with Nick placing his hands on their legs. Priyanka and Nick held hands as they posed on the beach as Malti was busy with relaxing in the water.

Fans react to Priyanka's sweet post

Priyanka and Nick shared a kiss in another photo. The actor shared a bunch of her solo pictures from her outing too. Sharing the photos, Priyanka captioned it, "Winning at life. (Folded hands emoji) Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Nick running after Malti in the first pic is making me laugh so hard."

"Nick taking care of the baby while you pose & look hot is the energy I need this year," a person wrote. A comment read, "The energy of their whole family is top tier. She’s such an icon." "The cutest fam. So glad you had a nice birthday and being surrounded by some of the people that love you the most!" an Instagram user wrote. A social media user said, "Ok, girlfriend, it looks like you're blowing fire." "The absolute serving going on in these photos should be illegal," read another comment.

Nick also shared a photo with Priyanka on his Instagram. He wrote, “Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra happy birthday my love.”

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. Season 2, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.