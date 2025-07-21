Priyanka Chopra's 7 stunning looks from birthday trip with Nick Jonas: Red gown, striped bikini to purple backless dress

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 43rd birthday in style with a luxurious family vacation in the Bahamas alongside her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The trip was filled with sun-soaked moments, beach vibes, and precious family time. What also caught attention was Priyanka Chopra's vacation wardrobe, which saw a mix of bold prints, luxurious fabrics, and trendy silhouettes. Also read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas give beach body goals; little Malti covers her face in new vacation pics from The Bahamas Priyanka Chopra's Instagram is filled with beach photos from her birthday vacation. (Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Here's what Priyanka Chopra wore on Bahamas trip

Priyanka rocked red outfits on the yacht and beach. For swinging over water and enjoying meals with loved ones, she wore chic bikinis in colours like white and yellow. Some of Priyanka's other notable looks included a vibrant purple dress with a halter neckline, a classic metallic swimsuit, and a printed green, white and brown shirt. Here's a more detailed breakdown.

Her bold andvibrant red maxi dress with a flowing silhouette, from the label Maygel Coronel, was a standout piece, paired with simple accessories and oversized sunglasses. She also sported a shirt from the Austraila brand Alemais, know for their romantic, eclectic and playful prints.

Take a look:

Priyanka embraced the colour red in multiple forms, including a bikini set, showcasing a more playful and sexy vibe. Here two-piece was from the brand Shani Shemer. Her striped blue and white bikini set from the brand Perfect Moment had a playful and sexy energy. Priyanka also shared a picture of herself soaking up the Bahamas' sun on a boat in a silver metallic one-piece swimsuit from Monday Swimwear. When she was not wearing shiny or colourful swimsuits, Priyanka was seen in her Tom Ford halter-neck dress with open back.

Take a look:

More about Priyanka's birthday vacation

Priyanka Chopra's birthday vacation photos on Instagram are a dreamy glimpse into her tropical getaway with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Photos showed Priyanka, Nick, and Malti enjoying swings in the water, playing in the sea, and the couple having romantic moments.

Sharing the highlights on Instagram, Priyanka captioned one of her posts, “Winning at life. Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full.” She captioned another Instagram post: “Dream... Bye-bye to the best birthday trip/summer vacation ever! Sound on...”