Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas give beach body goals; little Malti covers her face in new vacation pics from The Bahamas

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her 43rd birthday which she celebrated with her family in The Bahamas. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka also penned a note as she bid adieu to "the best birthday trip ever". Malti took a vacation with mom Priyanka Chopra and dad Nick Jonas recently.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics from The Bahamas

Priyanka shared her solo photos--from posing in a red outfit on a boat to posing at the beach in a red bikini. In a clip, Priyanka was seen sitting on her husband-singer Nick Jonas' chest as he lay in the water. She also posted photos of herself taking a walk on the beach, relaxing in the water and posing for a selfie at sunset.

In a video, Priyanka is seen riding a swing in the water and saying, "I'm gonna jump." Nick is seen standing behind her. In a photo, Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sat between her parents as she covered her face with her hands. Both Priyanka and Nick are seen extending their hands towards Malti. The toddler played with a seashell in another picture.

Priyanka pens a sweet note

Priyanka also posted photos with her family and friends from the vacation. Nick's parents, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, also took a vacation with them. Priyanka shared more photos from their cruise journey, giving a glimpse inside their meals and her gift. Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "Dream (red heart emoji). Bye-bye to the best birthday trip/summer vacation ever! Sound on (speaker high volume emoji) (camera emoji)—@akarikalai." She geo-tagged the location as The Bahamas.

Reacting to the post, Nick posted a red heart emoji. A fan said, "Marry the guy who never lets your inner child die." "Hotter than the tropics," read a comment. A person wrote, "P living your best. Happy birthday, beautiful." "Wow, looks too epic," commented another fan. "Your beauty, your grace, God bless and protect you and your ones always, queen @priyankachopra love you so much," commented another fan.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. She has several other projects in the pipeline. Priyanka will be seen in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.