‘How to Train Your Dragon’ nears $200 million globally as ‘Lilo & Stitch’ races past $850 million

Two beloved childhood classics, now remade for today’s generation, are proving that family films still rule the box office. Universal and DreamWorks’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon is off to a soaring start, while Disney’s Lilo & Stitch continues its unstoppable march toward the billion-dollar mark. Both films have struck gold despite releasing close to each other and appealing to overlapping family audiences. A still from How To Train Your Dragon.(X)

A flying start for Hiccup and Toothless

The live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon, directed and written by Dean DeBlois, has opened to a robust $197.8 million globally, according to a report by Associated Press. It is currently dominating the international box office.

The film raked in $114 million from 81 overseas markets, with standout performances in Mexico ($14 million), the UK and Ireland ($11.2 million), and China ($11.2 million). In North America, it topped the weekend charts with $83 million.

Set in the Viking village of Berk, the remake retells the heartfelt friendship between Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless. With a $150 million budget, the film has already earned back a significant portion of its production cost. A sequel, How to Train Your Dragon 2, is already scheduled for 2027.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ moves closer to the billion-dollar club

Meanwhile, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is well on its way to becoming 2025’s first billion-dollar film, the Associated Press report adds. Now in its fourth week, the live-action version of the quirky alien-and-girl tale has made $858 million worldwide.

With $31.1 million earned across 52 markets over the weekend, its international total stands at $491 million. Parents and kids alike continue to flock to cinemas for this family favourite, which was released during the Memorial Day holiday frame.

Mission milestone, but not enough

Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has also crossed a milestone: $506 million globally. Yet, with a production budget nearing $400 million, it’s unlikely to break even theatrically.

