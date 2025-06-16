From How To Train Your Dragon to FUBAR 2: Here's what to binge on this weekend

Looking to relax and catch up on something good this weekend? Whether you are into crime thrillers, nostalgic reboots, animated adventures, or sci-fi with a twist, there is something across the platforms to keep your screen time solid. Here is a rundown of what’s worth checking out: Explore a mix of genres this weekend with How To Train Your Dragon, Echo Valley, Deep Cover, and FUBAR.(@HTTYDragon/X)

Top 10 picks to binge-watch this weekend

1. Echo Valley (Apple TV+)

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney team up in this moody mother-daughter drama with a crime twist. It is dark, emotional, and full of suspense – good for a Friday night with no distractions.

2. Deep Cover (Prime Video)

Deep Cover, directed by Tom Kingsley, is a wild action-comedy that follows three improv actors who get pulled into real undercover work by the police. Set in London’s gritty underworld, they are forced to use their stage skills to pose as criminals.

3. FUBAR — Season 2 (Netflix)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action as a CIA dad. It is goofy and explosive. If you liked Season 1, the sequel just amps it up.

4. Twin Peaks / Twin Peaks: The Return (Mubi)

David Lynch’s legendary series and its mind-bending follow-up are streaming together on Mubi. If you have never seen it (or want to rewatch it), this is the weekend to get weird.

5. Jaws (Peacock)

Not just Jaws, but the whole sharky lineup is swimming onto Peacock this weekend: Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws III, and Jaws: The Revenge. It is peak summer chaos – beach towns, big teeth, and that unforgettable score.

6. How To Train Your Dragon (In Theaters)

How to Train Your Dragon is a live-action reimagining of the beloved 2010 animated film, which was itself inspired by Cressida Cowell’s 2003 book. This new version brings the fantasy world of Vikings and dragons to life with real sets, a fresh cast, and a more grounded visual style.

7. Resident Alien — Season 4 (SyFy)

Alan Tudyk's role as the awkward alien trying to blend in with humans continues to be charming, odd and surprisingly heartfelt. Season 4 is rolling out with more quirky small-town drama and cosmic shenanigans.

8. BMF — Season 4 (Starz)

The Black Mafia Family saga returns with more grit and tension. It’s fast-paced, grounded in real events, and continues to explore power, loyalty and hustle.

9. Murderbot (Apple TV+)

This sci-fi action comedy is created by Paul and Chris Weitz. Based on All Systems Red from Martha Wells’ hit The Murderbot Diaries, it follows a sarcastic, self-aware security droid who just wants to binge TV and be left alone, but keeps getting dragged into saving humans.

10. The Walking Dead: Dead City — Season 2 (AMC+)

Maggie and Negan are still navigating post-apocalyptic chaos in a zombie-filled New York. If you are still on the Walking Dead train, this spin-off is keeping it fresh and intense.

Hit play and enjoy the ride.

FAQs

1 What is the most popular show to stream this weekend?

FUBAR — Season 2 on Netflix is leading with explosive action and Arnold's return.

2 What movies to watch at home this weekend?

Echo Valley, Deep Cover, and the Jaws collection are top movie picks for home viewing.

3 What is the most popular thing streaming right now?

Echo Valley is trending for its gripping drama and star cast.

4 What to watch this weekend on Prime Video?

Deep Cover on Prime Video delivers quirky undercover comedy with a British twist.