Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney opens up about enacting nude scenes on-screen: ‘I don’t get…'

Sydney Sweeney is known for being unfiltered, unapologetic, and pushing boundaries on screen. The 27-year-old actress is not one to shy away from tough roles - or nudity. For her, the female form is not something to hide but a storytelling tool. Sydney Sweeney discusses her take on performing nude scenes on-screen. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Sweeney recently opened up to W Magazine about her comfort level with nude scenes. She revealed, “I don’t get nervous. I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. And I’m telling my character’s story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done,” she added.

She has done nude scenes in Euphoria and The Voyeurs, but said people rarely focused on her performance due to those scenes, she told The Independent in 2022. In contrast, her role in The White Lotus got her critical attention, as reported by Fox News.

Sydney Sweeney's transformation for Christy Martin biopic

Her latest role took things a step further - physically. Sweeney gained nearly 30 pounds to play legendary boxer Christy Martin. She focused on eating, weight training in the morning, kickboxing for two hours, and even more training at night.

Her body changed drastically, and she did not fit in any of her clothes. Sydney called the transformation “empowering.”

Director David Michôd praised her grit and said the actress was “a ray of sunshine” no matter how tough things got.

Bouncing back for Euphoria

The challenge didn’t end with the film. She had to drop the weight quickly to shoot Season 3 of Euphoria. Michôd was stunned when he saw her post-transformation. “Sydney was happiest when she was in the ring, punching and being punched. It was shocking to see her being so glamorous,” he said.

Critics online weren’t always kind. In December 2024, Sweeney responded with a gym video montage on Instagram. The clip included rude comments, followed by her boxing hard and lifting weights. A bold sign at the end read: “Just Don’t Quit.”

