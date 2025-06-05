The White Lotus stars Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood say 'there is no feud', reveal why he unfollowed her on Instagram

The White Lotus season 3 not only broke viewership records when it was released earlier this year but also generated its fair share of controversies. The popular show featured a new on-screen pairing: Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood. If rumour mills were to be believed, the two had an infamous falling out after the show, with Walton unfollowing Aimee on Instagram. However, the duo has now rubbished those reports, saying there is no feud. Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins in The White Lotus S3.

Walton and Aimee on the feud

In a joint interaction with Variety, their first since the show's release, Walton opened up: “There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me. This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love, and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.” The actor was on the verge of choking up as he praised his co-star.

The rumours of the feud began when Walton unfollowed Aimee on Instagram right after the show began streaming. Addressing this, she said, “I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don’t give a shite about Instagram. Why not have conversations about the story and Rick and Chelsea (their characters) and enjoy it?” Aimee added that initially, she wanted to address the reports, but then 'just started to sit back and watch these people making something out of absolutely nothing'.

About The White Lotus

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is a black comedy anthology with each season set in a new luxury resort around the world. Season 3 was set in Thailand, and starred Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Rockwell and Scott Glenn. It received critical acclaim.