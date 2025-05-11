Walton Goggins to host SNL tonight: Here's what The White Lotus star’s net worth is

Saturday Night Live is back with a brand new live episode tonight, May 10, and it's sure to be a memorable one. The episode will be hosted by Walton Goggins, who has been making waves with his standout performance on The White Lotus. Known for his versatile roles and sharp comedic timing, Goggins is expected to bring his unique flair to the iconic SNL stage. SNL host Walton Goggins, with a $12 million net worth from his work on The White Lotus, is set to deliver a memorable performance. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

What is Walton’s net worth?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth and an analysis from The Street, it is revealed that Goggins’ net worth is estimated to be $12 million. While this amount confirms he is a successful actor, it does not put him in the stratosphere. However, this does make Goggins one of the actors with the biggest net worth among the cast of The White Lotus. His net worth crosses that of Parker Posey, estimated to be at $5 million, and Jason Isaacs, estimated at $6 million, as reported by Men’s Journal.

The Streets reported that Goggins made a total sum of $320,000 from The White Lotus, which means he was paid $40,000 for each episode. The entire cast of the popular series was nearly paid the same amount.

When and where to watch Goggins’ SNL episode?

Since its debut in 1975, SNL has consistently aired live, typically at 11:30 p.m. ET. The latest episode, Episode 20 of Season 50 featuring Goggins, will air on May 9, 2025, on NBC. To catch the episode live, viewers will need a streaming service like Fubo, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling, many of which offer free trials, allowing fans to watch the Walton Goggins-hosted episode for free.

For those who can wait until Sunday, the new episode will also be available on Peacock, with select clips posted on YouTube and Instagram throughout the weekend.