‘Asking God to help me’; Justin Bieber makes shocking admissions amid Diddy trial, worried fans say ‘he needs help’

Justin Bieber broke silence amid worries about his health in a series of concerning social media posts on Friday. The the 31-year-old singer's posts also coincide with the ongoing sex-trafficking trial of his former mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs. Justin Bieber said that his 294 million fans will not like him or trust him if his self-centered behavior gets exposed.(AFP)

In a series of Instagram posts, Bieber acknowledged that he is “asking God to help” him amid his troubling phase.

He went on to admit that he's “just an average flawed guy”, adding that he “continues to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally”.

One of his posts even revealed his vulnerabilities and his fear of getting “exposed” or being “used in the way I have.”

Reflecting on the good impact that love has had on his life, he wrote, “LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESNT CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST.”

“LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS. AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESNT KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES.”

The Grammy winner mentioned that his 294 million fans will not like him or trust him if his self-centered behavior gets exposed.

The father of the new-born further said: “I've been really asking god to help me see the best in people Even after being used in the way I have.”

In an Instagram post, he referred to himself as sneaky, writing, “God uses the sneaky ones. Not the holy ones. I'm the proof.”

Also Read: Justin Bieber mourns heartbreaking family loss amid his speculated health issues: ‘Papa, I always…'

Justin Bieber stuns fans with shocking admissions

Reacting to his posts, some fans expressed concerns over his well-being, with one writing: “HE NEEDS HELP I CAN FEEL IT”

“A relaxed mind is perhaps the ultimate true luxury in life,” another wrote.

“Take the power from the finished work of the cross, go for deliverance from things that attached to your emotions,” a third user added.

Justin Bieber skips Met Gala amid concerns over his mental health

This comes as fans are worried about Bieber's after his several strange statements in recent months raised questions about his well-being and the status of his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Due to his recent trip to Iceland, Bieber did not attend Met Gala with his wife Hailey.

In a social media post, he also disclosed that he was enjoying a hockey match on the day his wife went to New York City for the mega fashion night.

Despite skipping the event, he raved about his “baby” and posted numerous pictures of his wife on Instagram.

Hailey gave birth to Jack Blues Bieber last year in August. The couple has been married for almost seven years.