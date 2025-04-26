Menu Explore
Justin Bieber mourns heartbreaking family loss amid his speculated health issues: ‘Papa, I always…'

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 27, 2025 12:11 AM IST

Justin Bieber is grieving the loss of his maternal grandfather Bruce Dale, who passed away on Thursday.

Justin Bieber is grieving the loss of his maternal grandfather Bruce Dale, who passed away on Thursday. He was 80.

Justin Bieber grandfather passed away peacefully at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth on Thursday."(AFP)
Justin Bieber grandfather passed away peacefully at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth on Thursday."(AFP)

The death of one of the Bieber's loved ones come at a time when he is facing obvious decline in his health. Recently, the singer's s worn-out personality has become a popular subject of speculation due to growing rumors of a tense marriage with Hailey Bieber.

Taking to Instagram, the “Sorry” singer sent a heartfelt homage to him

“Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!”

“I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me,” he wrote alongside an old photo of the two from 2009. “Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies,” he added.

Bieber also gave the hockey officials a shout-out "for enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao."

He continued, “My grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s--ts.”

“I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven...I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had,” the “Baby” singer wrote as he wrapped up his post.

Meanwhile, his wife, Hailey Bieber, too posted his emotional post to her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Love you Grandpa Bruce,” she wrote.

Also Read: What is Bell's Palsy? Lil Nas X's sudden face paralysis reminds fans of Justin Bieber's condition

Bieber's fans send condolences

Bieber's Instagram followers expressed their condolences in the comments section.

"Sending every drop of love I have man. And praying for all Love to find you and strengthen you every step and moment of the way," one person wrote.

“So sorry Justin 🕊️ Bruce was such a light to be around. Sending you and your family my love ❤️❤️❤️,” another commented.

A third user said, “Sending you love and so much strength. ✨ praying for your heart.”

Dale, who made an appearance in the singer's 2011 documentary Never Say Never, was the father of Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette.

