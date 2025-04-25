'This has to stop': Justin Bieber posts video to show how paparazzi harass him everyday; fans feel bad for him

A few days ago, singer Justin Bieber was seen lashing out at the paparazzi, stating that all they care about is money and that they don't care about human beings. Now, the singer has shared a video showing the paparazzi taking his pictures without consent and flashing lights in his face. Fans have come to his support and called it harassment. (Also Read: Justin Bieber spotted puffing a joint at Coachella, dancing ‘forcefully’ in worrying video) Justin Bieber's fans support him as he 'exposes' paparazzi.

Justin Bieber slams paparazzi for clicking pics without consent

On Friday, Justin took to Instagram and shared a video in which his security can be seen asking the paparazzi to back off as he was exiting a building. However, the paparazzi continued to take pictures and flash lights in his eyes. He was heard saying in the video, "Look at these guys." Sharing the video, he captioned it, "This has to stop."

Fans support Justin Bieber

Fans expressed their concern for Justin after seeing his point of view and voiced their anger towards the paparazzi. One comment read, "Dang, I think this is the first celeb POV of paparazzi we’ve gotten… really does show the perspective." Another commented, "Praying for you, JB! This would be such a tough way to live every day." One fan wrote, "It’s sad that he has to go through this. Yes, he’s a celebrity, but he’s also human! He doesn’t deserve to be harassed outside his home…" Another wrote, "How is this not harassment, though? I don’t understand why paparazzi is legal." One fan commented, "Absolutely. This is harassment, and it needs to stop."

When Justin lashed out at paparazzi for "only caring about money'

Earlier, Justin was caught on camera lashing out at paparazzi in Palm Springs. When one of them wished him "Good morning," Justin snapped back, "No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?" He then walked up to them and said, "Money, money, money, money, money. Get outta here, bro. Money—that’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings. That’s all you care about, guys. Is money. You don’t care about people. Only money. … You don’t care about human beings."

Meanwhile, Justin also broke his silence on the divorce rumours with Hailey Bieber by posting a long note on Instagram. He wrote, "Honestly, if I was you, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazyyy. It's really up for us, and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame 'em. Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… So, I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false. xx Sorry to spoil it."