Justin Bieber breaks silence on divorce rumours with Hailey Beiber, health issues: ‘I am flawed and God forgave me’

Singer Justin Bieber is setting the record straight amid swirling rumours about his life and marriage to Hailey Bieber. He took to Instagram to speak out against the speculation surrounding his well-being and relationship, addressing the false narratives that have been circulating. Also read: Justin Bieber spotted puffing a joint at Coachella, dancing ‘forcefully’ in worrying video (FILES) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Justin Bieber addresses marriage and health rumours

Justin took to Instagram to seemingly respond directly to all the negative attention he and Hailey have been getting over the last few weeks.

“They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me,” Justin shared on Instagram Stories.

He added, “It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like, 'Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet, but there's other s--t I do I'm not proud of.”

The 31-year-old also shared that his marriage with Hailey, whom he wed in 2018, is still going strong despite ongoing relationship rumours.

“Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame 'em,” he wrote.

The Grammy winner concluded that he and Hailey are like the Joneses, who ‘are impossible to keep up with’.

Justin, who shares eight-month-old Jack Blues Bieber with Hailey, isn't the only one who addressed gossip about their marriage. She shared her own thoughts on rumours posted on social media. “Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false. xx sorry to spoil it,” she wrote on Instagram last March.

Buzz around Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has been the center of conversations after a video of him smoking at the Coachella Music Festival 2025 went viral. The clip sparked a wave of criticism from fans and followers, and several fans shared concerns and disappointment.

In response to the online backlash, the singer-songwriter shared a reflective and emotional message through his Instagram Story.

He wrote, “Every day I wake up thinking maybe I am too flawed for God to utilise me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) everyday. The same way he uses you. Our life is significant. God has a plan for us. Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life,” he added. “I am choosing today to allow God's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective and not make my day about trying to prove myself. Join me if you want.”

The caption of the Instagram post read, “We got nothing to prove. God loves us purrriudd.”