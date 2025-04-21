Justin Bieber spotted puffing a joint at Coachella, dancing ‘forcefully’ in worrying video

Justin Bieber fans seemed worried after a video of the singer ‘forcefully’ dancing at Coachella surfaced on social media. Some wondered if the 31-year-old is ‘on drugs’. A clip of Bieber puffing what appears to be a joint also emerged. This comes as the Canadian's health has become a growing concern for fans, who are questioning his mental well-being. There are rumors about his possible split from Hailey. Justin Bieber was spotted at Coachella over the weekend(X/blassicliberal)

Bieber was at Coachella during the festival's second weekend. In one video, he could be seen lighting up and smoking a joint. In another one, the ‘Baby’ star looked visibly uncomfortable while dancing to Kendrick Lamar's ‘Not Like Us’.

Read More: Sexxy Red sets the record straight on Justin Bieber's marriage to Hailey Bieber amid rumours

Several fans pointed out that Justin Bieber looked unusually thin and weak. “rammy award winning singer Justin Bieber was allegedly being forced to dance to this song with gang members while on drugs at Coachella,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They further attached a clip of Bieber.

“this is what justin bieber fans needs to be worrying about instead of being obsessed with selena gomez....” a second one added.

“Is Justin Bieber ok?” a third fan asked.

Read More: Justin Bieber’s latest look sparks chaos online; trolls compare him to Britney Spears, ask him to ‘pull his pants up’

Justin Bieber's rep dismisses drugs rumor

Back in February, Justin Bieber first sparked health concerns when he was seen swaying his body from side to side and smiling wide at a pop event in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old's representative slammed allegations about the singer using drugs. They told TMZ that the rumours were ‘exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive’.

The singer's crew members were also reportedly concerned about his health.

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” an ex-team member told the Hollywood Reporter. “He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

His rep responded, telling Page Six: “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.”