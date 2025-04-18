Justin Bieber’s latest look sparks chaos online; trolls compare him to Britney Spears, ask him to ‘pull his pants up’

Coachella 2025 might have brought back the magic of its glory days — great music, iconic sets, and a crowd that actually looks like it listens to the artists performing. But in a sea of aesthetic, Y2K-inspired looks and genuinely cool fits, one man stood out for all the wrong reasons: Justin Bieber. Let’s rewind to that outfit. You know the one: low-slung pants that didn’t even make it to the crotch, underwear front and centre, and a random belt hanging around his thighs like it lost its way. It was giving 2004 MySpace thirst trap energy, but not in a good way. Justin Bieber's newest fit

Here’s the thing: Justin seems to be deep in his Y2K revival era, and rumour has it he’s prepping the launch of his own fashion brand, which would explain this chaotic energy. He’s riding the metrosexual wave, but somewhere between concept and execution, the man just forgot how belts are supposed to work. Friendly PSA: sagging isn’t a fashion statement anymore. It’s just a choice and a wrong one at that! More recently, though, he popped up in a lavender cropped sweater paired with grey sweatpants and matching lavender innerwear peeking out. If you’re a fan of cohesive styling or accessory matching, this wasn’t it. It was giving “rolled out of bed, accidentally matched, and called it fashion”.

Justin Bieber in his revival era

The internet wasted zero time roasting the look. One user dropped a brutal comparison: “Why is he dressed like Britney Spears circa 2006?” Yikes. Another went for the closet raid theory: “Dude ran outta clothes lol no h8 but he stole Hailey’s Lmfaoo.” Then there was the eternal plea: “Pull your pants up bro 😂.” Someone even declared, “This dude seriously has the worst style in Hollywood for sure,” which feels aggressive until you remember Adam Sandler exists. But hey, fair game. Another user chimed in with: “He is NOT fashion forward 😂,” and the cherry on top? “No judgement here, just pull up your pants 🫣.”

So what’s really up with Justin’s fit? Maybe it’s branding. Maybe it’s a cry for help from the waistband industry. Either way, fashion week this is not.