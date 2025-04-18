Sexxy Red sets the record straight on Justin Bieber's marriage to Hailey Bieber amid rumours

Sexxy Red is shutting down rumours about Justin Bieber not being happy with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The Peaches hitmaker raised eyebrows after he was seen partying with the rapper, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, in a video that has been making rounds on the internet. Justin Bieber accused of not smiling 'like that' with wife Hailey Bieber as he does with Sexxy Red(Instagram/ Justin Bieber, Sexxy Red)

Sexxy Red denies claims Justin Bieber ‘looks happier’ with her than wife Hailey

The now-viral clip, shared by Justin, was filmed at Red's 27th birthday party at a nightclub. The duo appeared to be in good spirits as the Baby singer planted a kiss on the rapper's cheek and embraced her. The U My Everything crooner also took to Instagram to share another video on the viral moment. “My two personalities… thank for comin friend,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video shared on her account, Red was seen lifting her jacket, revealing her shorts, before showing off some dance moves. Despite her referring to Justin as “friend” in her post, fans criticised the 31-year-old pop icon, with one claiming, “Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl [Hailey].” However, Red quickly hit back with, “Yes, he do!!”

As the now-viral clips come amid reports indicating a trouble in Justin and Hailey's marriage, fans continued to slam the Never Say Never singer. “Respect your wife!” one wrote, while a second added, “It’s not too late for Justin to get divorced and Hailey to get some dignity.”

One more said, “Justin is causing drama again, wow,” while a fourth fumed, “I be DAMNED IF MY HUSBAND KISSING SOMEONE CHEEK.” Yet another fan commented, “This man hates his wife lmao he smiles 2000% harder with anyone and everyone but her.”