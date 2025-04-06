Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shut down marital strife rumours as they head out for romantic ice cream date. See pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are going strong. Despite ongoing rumours and wild speculation about troubles in their relationship, the two put up an united front as they went out for a romantic ice cream date at a Cold Stone Creamery in Los Angeles. As per pictures of the two that were reported by Page Six, the two were seen with Hailey’s friend Lori Harvey. (Also read: Justin and Hailey Bieber shut down 'ridiculous' split talk: ‘In love and happier than ever’) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber went out for an ice cream date at a Cold Stone Creamery in LA.

Justin and Hailey go on a date

In the pictures, Justin and Hailey were seen smiling and talking to each other as they walked down the sidewalk together. Justin donned a bright red jacket and paired it with baggy khaki-colored pants, while Hailey kept it casual with a black jacket and paired it with black pants.

Recent rumours about their relationship

Rumours of the two facing marriage trouble have been doing the rounds in the last few months, after Justin seemingly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram days after removing her dad from his following list. Then there were Justin's posts on Instagram which left many concerned for his health. In one of the videos, he was seen shirtless, beside his buddy on what seemed like inside a plane. The singer rapped: “I like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I'm that guy.”

Seemingly, even Hailey unfollowed Justin on Instagram, though she clarified that it appeared to be a glitch.

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child on August 23 last year, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber. he singer announced the child's birth and name on Instagram, with a photo of his little one’s foot. “WELCOME HOME,” he captioned the post.

Justin married Hailey in the Bahamas in July 2018, followed by a courthouse wedding in New York City on September 14, 2018.