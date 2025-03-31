Hailey Bieber breaks silence on reports of unfollowing Justin Bieber on Instagram; ‘Hope this helps!’

Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber, reacted to the reports of unfollowing her husband on Instagram amidst the couple's “marital woes”. Hailey Bieber took to TikTok to clarify what exactly happened amid reports of unfollowing Justin on Instagram. “It’s a glitch. Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!” she wrote.(AFP)

Earlier in the day, fans expressed worries after Hailey seemed to unfollow Justin on Monday, reigniting divorce rumours.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old model also posted a depressing meme about being a “terrible therapist” on TikTok. “I'd be a terrible therapist [because] I'd want to see a pic of the person you're crying about,” the post read.

Hailey and Justin's worried fans rushed to the comments section, with some saying that the model is still following her husband and it is just a technical error on the platform.

“Why Hailey unfollowed you?” a fan asked. Others quickly responded, saying things like, “You're right, she did, I just checked,” “She did LOL,” and “She is done.”

However, other admirers of the couple pointed out that “No she didn't,” adding that it appears that everyone unfollowed the singer because he deactivated the account for seven minutes.

“No she didn't when someone deactivates it takes a while for them to show up in someone's following,” another said.

Hailey Bieber's bleak post reignites divorce rumours

On TikTok, Hailey also talked about trying to “psychoanalyzing” people when they “do her wrong.”

“Maybe your mother didn't spend enough time with you, maybe your father didn't spend enough time with you, maybe you didn't get enough attention from your parents,” a person tells the camera as Hailey shared a depressing post.

Fans responded to her post, with some calling her “queen” .

While one user said, “Mother Hailey, we get you”, her one critic claimed that “Hailey Bieber laughing about her husband's life.”

Justin, 31, who also follows his wife on Instagram, continues to post strange photos to his Stories amid mental turmoil.

Sharing a somber selfie with his fans, he recently posted an affirmation that said, “God Brings, God Comes, God Lends, God Mends, God Reaches In, God Does, What I Could Never Do.”