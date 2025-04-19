Hailey Bieber reacts to husband Justin Bieber kissing Sexyy Red in viral video after backlash from a section of fans

Justin Bieber's latest video of Sexyy Red caught the attention of many fans who commented that the singer seemed happy to be around her. In the video, Justin kissed the rapper on the cheek after greeting each other. Now, the same video has caught the attention of Justin's wife Hailey, and she seems to take the moment in her stride. (Also read: Sexxy Red sets the record straight on Justin Bieber's marriage to Hailey Bieber amid rumours) Hailey Bieber did not seem to mind Justin Bieber hanging out with the rapper.

Hailey's reaction

Hailey commented on the video with three heart eye emotions.

Several users flooded the comments section of the video saying that Justin appeared more happy with her than he seems to be when he is around his wife Hailey. There were some who defended Justin and said that he shared a friendly kiss with the rapper and their bond was fully platonic.

The rapper, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, responded to the comments. When she chanced upon a comment under the post which read, “Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl [Hailey]," she responded back saying, “Yes, he do!!”

About their relationship troubles

In the last few months, there has been a lot of speculation that Justin has been having marital issues with Hailey. It occured after Justin seemingly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram days after removing her dad from his following list. Then in previous Instagram posts also left many concerned for his health. In one of them, the singer rapped: “I like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I'm that guy.” There were reports that even Hailey unfollowed Justin on Instagram, though she later clarified that it appeared to be a glitch.

Earlier this month, the two put up a united front as they went out for a romantic ice cream date at a Cold Stone Creamery in Los Angeles. Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child on August 23 last year, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber.