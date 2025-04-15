What is Bell's Palsy? Lil Nas X's sudden face paralysis reminds fans of Justin Bieber's condition

Lil Nas X, a rapper and musician, has disclosed that he has experienced an abrupt partial paralysis of his face. Lil Nas X, who has been admitted to a hospital, informed his 10.4 million Instagram followers that he has "lost control" of the right side of his face.

In a video, he tried to smile but failed in his attempt. “This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” he remarked. “Bro, I can't even laugh right.”

In a subsequent post, Lil Nas X encouraged supporters to "stop being sad" and reassured them that he was "OK".

“Shake ur a*s for me instead!” he quipped, adding that “I'mma look funny for a lil bit but that's it.”

What is Bell's Palsy?

Lil Nas X has not the reason of his condition, but fans believed that it might be Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, in which a shingles epidemic damages the facial nerve next to the ear, resulting in hearing problems including tinnitus, or Bell's Palsy, a nerve disorder that paralyzes a portion of the face.

Meanwhile, Bell's Palsy started trending on X, with several users expressing concern over the rapper's condition.

“Lil Nas X said he's ok. So don't go thinking he had a stroke or anything like that. It's probably Bell's Palsy, which will bother him for a few months and then pass. Or, if not that, something else that we don't need to worry about,” one X user wrote.

Justin Bieber and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Both medical conditions can be transitory as they are usually triggered by stress or infections.

Justin Bieber had to postpone a number of concerts on his 2022 global tour following his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

He revealed to his admirers in a video that he could not blink his right eye, and while the symptoms lingered for a while, he eventually healed completely.

“I can't smile on this side of my face,” the singer stated in the video. “There's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those frustrated by my cancelations of my next shows, I'm just physically not capable of doing them.”

Tulisa Contostavlos, a musician and television host, has Bell's palsy, which she developed after suffering nerve damage during a horseback riding accident.

Contostavlos stated in 2020 that if she didn't take steroids during the first 72 hours of an attack, it might continue up to seven months.