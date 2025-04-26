Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram post about wife Hailey leaves fans concerned: ‘Focus man, you’re not a kid anymore!’

The internet has been buzzing with rumours about trouble in paradise for one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, Justin and Hailey Bieber. For the past few months, whispers of a brewing storm between the two have swirled endlessly — especially after the couple unfollowed each other briefly on social media, sparking speculation about a possible divorce. This, coupled with concerns over the family dynamics since the birth of their son Jack Blues and Justin's alleged return to narcotics, has left fans and followers on edge. But the real kicker came when Justin, whose recent erratic behaviour on social media has drawn comparisons to Kanye West's infamous outbursts, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram that touched on various personal topics, including the apparent rift with Hailey. Justin Bieber with Hailey

“The feeling of guilt can be relieved,” Justin began, diving straight into the deep end. "How? Not by going to church or reading your bible. But just receive that God forgives. The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS. JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CULTURE NEVER FORGIVES." The pop star then opened up about how he’s been treated, adding, “They treat me like ass out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and God forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there's other shit I do I'm not proud of that God is gracious with. Hurt people hurt people.” Things took a more personal turn when he addressed his relationship with Hailey, stating, “And honestly if I was you it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can’t stand it. I don't blame em.”

Netizens react

Fans weren’t entirely shocked by the post, given Justin's increasingly erratic behaviour, but they were confused by some of the sentiments he shared, especially the jealousy angle. One fan responded on Instagram, saying, “I love you Justin but jealousy in what sense? Definitely not Hailey or fame because I like my private life to be private, not publicised.” Another comment hit harder with concern: “People are not jealous or just gossiping about u, we are concerned that you are out there going hard on drugs while you have a baby at home.” One fan didn’t hold back their feelings either: “Jealous...😂😂😂 I don't really think anyone would be jealous of you two 😂😂😂 u alone full of love for you..But Hailey....🙄 I don't think so.”

A few fans, however, were more focused on his career and mental well-being. “Justin, honey you are an artist. Stop social media and go back to your studio and make some good music. Nobody is jealous of you and Hailey. Focus man. You are not a kid anymore. Be a good example for your kiddo,” said one, while another cut to the chase: “You need help and that’s no secret.” One more fan offered a blunt diagnosis: “This looks like psychosis.” And a final comment gave an emotional call for support: “King nobody is jealous, we're actually manifesting you get freed.”

While fans continue to worry about Justin's mental health, his cryptic statements only add to the mystery surrounding his marriage and his well-being. It’s clear that more than just Bieber fever is brewing in the air right now.