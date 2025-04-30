Grammy winner Michael Bolton opens up on shocking brain cancer diagnosis: ‘I want to keep going’

Michael Bolton is opening up about his brain cancer battle for the first time. In an emotional interview with People, the two-time Grammy Award winner admitted that he is facing “a reality of mortality” after being diagnosed with the aggressive disease. The 72-year-old was also joined by his two daughters for the interview published on Wednesday. Michael Bolton opens up on his aggressive brain cancer diagnosis for the first time

Grammy winner Michael Bolton breaks silence on his aggressive brain cancer diagnosis

“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” said Bolton, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. The To Love Somebody hitmaker also revealed that his short-term memory, speech and mobility had been affected by his medical treatments.

The veteran musician went on to say that “succumbing to the challenge is not an option,” adding, “You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.” In December 2023, Bolton underwent an emergency brain surgery after discovering he had a tumour. Again in January 2024, he had surgery for a second time due to an infection.

Since finishing radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October, Bolton has gone through MRI scans every two months as the recurrence rate for glioblastoma is about 90 per cent, according to the Glioblastoma Foundation. As of April, his scans remain clear. “Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal,” he went on.

Bolton's daughter, Holly, recalled, “He was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes,” adding, “I remember one of the nurses [at the hospital] had no idea who he was, and she's like, ‘Do you know he sings like this?’” Meanwhile, his 45-year-old daughter Taryn said, “We’re in this together, and that’s it.”