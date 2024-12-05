Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grammy award-winner Afrojack returns to India for two shows in January 2025

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 05, 2024 05:12 PM IST

Grammy award-winner Afrojack returns to India for two shows in January 2025 scheduled in Shillong and Chandigarh on January 18 and 19 respectively

World-renowned DJ and Grammy award-winner, Afrojack is returning to India with two shows in January 2025. Known for his collaborations like Give Me Everything Tonight, Run The World (Girls) and co-writing and producing the song Titanium, Afrojack’s performances are scheduled in Shillong on January 18 and Chandigarh on January 19.

Afrojack returns to India in 2025
Afrojack returns to India in 2025

Speaking on his upcoming shows in India, Afrojack stated, “India, you’ve always been one of my favourite places to perform. The energy, the passion, the love - it’s unmatched anywhere in the world. I can’t wait to be back and make this an unforgettable start to 2025!”

The musician had last performed in India in December 2023 in Bengaluru, and at the Ultra India Music Festival. This time he will be performing in the Sunburn Arena show.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On