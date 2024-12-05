Grammy award-winner Afrojack returns to India for two shows in January 2025

World-renowned DJ and Grammy award-winner, Afrojack is returning to India with two shows in January 2025. Known for his collaborations like Give Me Everything Tonight, Run The World (Girls) and co-writing and producing the song Titanium, Afrojack’s performances are scheduled in Shillong on January 18 and Chandigarh on January 19. Afrojack returns to India in 2025

Speaking on his upcoming shows in India, Afrojack stated, “India, you’ve always been one of my favourite places to perform. The energy, the passion, the love - it’s unmatched anywhere in the world. I can’t wait to be back and make this an unforgettable start to 2025!”

The musician had last performed in India in December 2023 in Bengaluru, and at the Ultra India Music Festival. This time he will be performing in the Sunburn Arena show.