Fashion student gives Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look mind blowing updates; internet calls it better than the actual look

Shah Rukh Khan served as a muse for celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, stepping out in a striking black ensemble that paid homage to this year’s theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Dressed in a black shirt and matching trousers cinched with a fabric belt, SRK completed the look with a dramatic, floor-sweeping black jacket left open at the front—blending tradition with contemporary flair.

While his look was widely appreciated for its elegance and thematic relevance, it also sparked mixed reactions from some corners of the internet. What truly stood out, however, were his bold accessories: layers of neck chains featuring a prominent ‘K’ pendant symbolizing ‘King’, an array of statement rings, and a regal walking stick topped with the sculpted head of a Royal Bengal tiger—an unmistakable nod to his iconic stature and roots.

On May 9, Utkarsh Upadhyay, a NIFT Mumbai alumni, reimagined SRK’s Met Gala look by merging his designs with AI tools, and the Internet is saying they are better than the actual outfit. “Presenting Shah Rukh Khan — In my wild reinterpretation of Met Gala glam through the lens of Indian textile heritage, dandyism, and my personal obsession with SRK. Each look is rooted in craft and imagination,” Utkarsh wrote. Also read | Shah Rukh Khan's insane Met Gala watch price could buy an Aston Martin Valiant

Here are the five looks designed and explained by the fashion student.

Bandhani drape fantasy: A tie-and-dye explosion inspired by traditional Bandhani prints from Gujarat and Rajasthan, layered and exaggerated to couture levels.

2. Bombay art deco dandy: A sharp, gold-on-black silhouette drawn from the bold geometry of Mumbai’s Art Deco buildings mixed with vintage dandy tailoring.

3. Parsi gara elegance: A sheer coat hand-embroidered (digitally!) with delicate Parsi Gara motifs, reimagined for the red carpet in noir tones.

4. Pashmina royal: Rich Kashmiri pashmina textures styled as dramatic floor-length capes and sculpted lapels, creating a soft-yet-regal silhouette.

5. Sabyasachi redux: A head-to-toe homage to the Sabyasachi universe—velvet, embroidery, heritage jewelry, and unapologetic maximalism.

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

The Internet was quick to react to the reel shared by Utkarsh. “You did justice to SRK than Sabyasachi,” read one comment, while another user wrote, “So much better than what he actually wore.” “Love these looks; so much better then what he actually wore,” commented a netizen. Another netizen wrote that Utkarsh should design SRK’s next Met Gala look - “I’m one of his fans but.. I think they could have done better for his outfit. Next time bro, u style his outfit.” One user wrote, “Ohh my god!! Why weren't you the designer,” to which Utkarsh commented saying, “technically I got 3 more awards then what sabya got when he graduated but unfortunately these luxury designers pay like 20k and give you life trauma, so I joined a NYC based AI company instead.” Some users even tagged Shah Rukh Khan and Sabyasachi in the comments and asked them to consider Utkarsh.