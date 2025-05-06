Diljit Dosanjh's cape for Met Gala had Gurmukhi, Punjab's map. Here's what he wore

Fashion’s biggest night returned with its signature glamour, drama, and unforgettable fashion moments, and this year, the Met Gala red carpet was as star-studded as ever. Making waves alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani was none other than Diljit Dosanjh, who marked his debut with a look that paid homage to his Punjabi roots while embracing Indian royal traditions. Paying tribute to his Punjabi roots and Indian traditions, Diljit’s look for this year’s Met Gala won hearts all over. (X/@jiya1402)

Decoding Diljit Dosanjh’s look:

Diljit served royal elegance as the muse of designer Prabal Gurung, choosing a majestic maharaja-inspired ensemble for his first-ever Met Gala appearance. Staying true to this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Diljit donned an ivory white sherwani, intricately detailed with golden threadwork at the bodice and cuffs. He paired it with a matching cape, exuding an emperor-like presence on the red carpet. Also read | From Met Gala to Coachella: 5 times Diljit Dosanjh made India proud on the global stage

What truly stole the show, however, was the deeply personal and cultural storytelling woven into his attire. On the back of his cape was a beautifully embroidered map of Punjab, featuring letters in Gurmukhi, a powerful visual tribute to his heritage and identity. It was a statement that blended fashion with history, reverence, and pride.

How Diljit accessorised the look:

Diljit didn’t hold back when it came to accessories, going full regal with an ivory turban adorned with statement jewellery and a white feather. Multiple vintage-style, jewel-encrusted necklaces added layers of opulence, while a traditional sword in one hand completed the royal ensemble. Every detail contributed to a look that was as cinematic as it was culturally rich.

How the Internet reacted:

Fashion page Diet Sabya shared the look on Instagram with the caption: “The King is here.” The internet quickly followed with admiration. One user raved, “Absolutely ate. Best representation for Punjabis. Not just for Punjabi industry but Bollywood too! No one did it better this year.” Another wrote, “Winner. Understood the assignment as always.” Also read | Met Gala 2025 live: Diljit Dosanjh saves the day with unbelievable Maharaja look; Shah Rukh Khan brings Don back

However, not all reactions were glowing. Some critics questioned the connection between Diljit’s look and the gala's theme. One user commented, “People may hate me, but this doesn’t fit the theme. It’s extravagant, yes, and mangoes are going to love it, but it’s not serving, sorry ladies.” Another added, “Vogue said the theme explores the Black dandy and the role of fashion in forming Black identity in the Atlantic diaspora... but sure, he ate.”