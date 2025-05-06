From Met Gala to Coachella: 5 times Diljit Dosanjh made India proud on the global stage

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s presence at the 2025 Met Gala turned heads—not just for his impeccable style but for what it symbolised: a cultural crossover that few Indian artists have achieved with such authenticity and ease. Dressed in an ivory-gold Prabal Gurung ensemble, Diljit completed his look with a bejeweled turban, sat-lada necklace, and a sheathed sword. But this wasn’t an isolated moment—it was yet another milestone in a career defined by boundary-breaking success. Whether it’s performing at iconic music festivals, appearing on late-night American television, or selling out stadiums abroad, Diljit has continually pushed the envelope for Indian representation on the world stage. What makes his journey even more significant is that he’s done it without ever compromising on his language, culture, or roots. Here are five standout moments when Diljit truly made India proud internationally. Diljit Dosanjh at MET Gala 2025

Historic performance at Coachella 2023

In April 2023, Diljit Dosanjh etched his name in history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. Dressed in a striking black ensemble complemented by his turban, he captivated the audience with his electrifying performance. Addressing the crowd, he proclaimed, "Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella)." This landmark event not only showcased his musical prowess but also brought Punjabi music to a global platform, resonating with diverse audiences and marking a significant milestone in the representation of Indian artists internationally.

Electrifying debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

June 2024 witnessed another monumental achievement as Diljit became the first Indian artist to perform on the iconic American late-night show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Clad in traditional Punjabi attire, he delivered high-energy renditions of his hits Born To Shine and G.O.A.T, leaving the audience enthralled. Host Jimmy Fallon introduced him as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet," a testament to his global appeal.

The Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour in 2024 set new benchmarks for Indian artists globally. Kicking off with a sold-out show at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, he hosted the largest Punjabi concert outside India, drawing an audience of over 50,000. The tour's success continued with packed arenas across North America, including a notable performance at Dallas' American Airlines Center, where he was honoured with jerseys from local sports teams. This tour not only highlighted his immense popularity but also underscored the growing global appreciation for Punjabi music and culture.

Global collaborations with international artists

Diljit’s global impact isn’t just about solo success—his collaborations with international artists have amplified his reach. In 2023, he teamed up with Colombian pop sensation Camilo for the bilingual track Palpita, and in 2024, he joined forces with Australian superstar Sia on the energetic single Hass Hass. However, what truly made headlines was his on-stage camaraderie with Ed Sheeran. Diljit surprised fans by joining Ed during his Mumbai concert in 2024, where the duo performed Diljit’s hit Lover. Their friendship blossomed further when Diljit brought Ed on stage again during his concert in Birmingham where the two performed a mash up pf Ed's Shape of You and Diljit's Naina—making it two unforgettable global moments that celebrated the fusion of Western pop and Punjabi music.

Leaving a mark at Met Gala 2025

Diljit made a commanding statement at the Met Gala in an ivory and gold ensemble by Prabal Gurung. The understated elegance of the main silhouette was elevated by a delicately embroidered cape that trailed just enough to turn heads without overwhelming. His jewellery did the rest of the talking — especially the striking sat-lada draped around his neck, echoing the intricate detailing of the turban it complemented. The finishing touches? A feather-adorned, jewel-encrusted turban and a sheathed sword that solidified his look as one of the most unforgettable and formidable Met Gala debuts from India.

Whether it’s electrifying the stage at Coachella, performing on late-night American television, selling out stadiums abroad, or jamming with global icons like Ed Sheeran, Diljit has consistently shattered boundaries while staying rooted in his culture and language. In an era where representation matters more than ever, he has managed to keep it real—bringing India to the world map in his own swag-filled style.