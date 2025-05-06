Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi for Met Gala debut: ‘It's not my space but…’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan debuted at the Met Gala on Monday and wore a dapper look designed by Sabyasachi. He took to Instagram to post pictures of his outfit and thank the designer for making him ‘feel like a K’ in a ‘space’ that wasn’t his. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: 'West still sees you as this exotic type': Shah Rukh Khan says he wanted to smash South Asian stereotypes at Met Gala) Shah Rukh Khan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi

Shah Rukh posted a monochrome picture and a coloured one showing off his black outfit and bling. The actor famously wore a huge ‘K’ medallion to the event and carried a scepter to complete the look. Thanking Sabyasachi for his Met Gala debut, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!”

Fans loved Shah Rukh’s caption as much as his look, with one of them commenting, “It may not be your space, but you were the center of attention as always.” Another wrote, “You are bigger than anyone else!!” One fan even claimed that he made Met Gala ‘look great’. “He knows he ate and left no crumbs,” commented one admirer, while others called him the ‘one and only king’, referring to his ‘K’ medallion. While the actor’s Met Gala look met with polarising response, his fans were more than happy with his ‘dandy’ look for the evening.

Sabyasachi praises Shah Rukh Khan

Fans were screaming Shah Rukh’s name outside his New York hotel, but hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim seemed unaware of the Bollywood star’s popularity while talking to him on the red carpet. The actor spoke to them about how his kids were quite excited for his appearance there, but he was nervous.

Sabyasachi then schooled the hosts and said, “Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most famous man in the world and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out,” stating that he wanted to ‘represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan’.