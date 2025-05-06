'West still sees you as this exotic type': Shah Rukh Khan says he wanted to smash South Asian stereotypes at Met Gala

Shah Rukh Khan scripted history as he walked the blue carpet of Met Gala 2025. The Indian superstar made his debut at the prestigious annual fashion event, becoming the most high-profile Indian ever there. But even as his attire, stitched by Sabyasachi Mukherjee no less, was dissected and his aura praised, many wondered what compelled the star to accept the invitation, given his past reluctance to hobnob with Hollywood elite. In an interview to New York Times, SRK said it was an effort to dispel some notions and stereotypes about Asian actors in the West. (Also read: ‘I’m Shah Rukh': Foreign media at Met Gala asks Shah Rukh Khan who he is on red carpet) Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut, striking his signature pose on the blue carpet ahead of the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. AP/PTI(AP)

Shah Rukh Khan on appearing at the Met Gala

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in signature black at the Met blue carpet, wearing a floor-length elongated coat, along with lots of jewellery and a bejewelled walking stick. Speaking about why he chose to attend the Met Gala, he told NYT that his 'snap decision' to accept Sabyasachi's invitation was 'partly influenced by a desire to counter some of the more pernicious stereotypes about South Asian actors'. “The West still sees and casts you as this exotic, the Peter Sellers ‘Birdie Num Num’ type,” he said.

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, ace designer Sabysachi created a black floor length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

Shah Rukh Khan attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look. SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Describing himself as a 'jeans and t-shirt person', Shah Rukh said he gave Sabyasachi just one instruction about his outfit. “The only thing he said was, ‘I don’t want to wear shoulder pads that make me look like an airplane,’’ he said.

All about the Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Benefit, is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. Apart from Shah Rukh, the 2025 Met Gala saw Indian representation from Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and designers Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, and Prabal Gurung. Socialites Natasha Poonawala and Isha Ambani were also present.