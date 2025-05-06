‘I’m Shah Rukh': Foreign media at Met Gala asks Shah Rukh Khan who he is on red carpet

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, made his Met Gala debut on Monday (Tuesday morning, India time). A video from the red carpet has surfaced online which shows the actor introducing himself to the foreign press. Met Gala: Shah Rukh Khan strikes his iconic pose on red carpet.

“I am Shah Rukh,” he says to journalists who held up mics in front of him. They also asked him about his look for the night, which was designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji.

More about the look

In a separate interview on red carpet to Vogue, Shah Rukh and Sabyasachi spoke about the look. Sabyasachi also let the hosts know that Shah Rukh is one of the biggest stars in the world, who almost caused a stampede outside their hotel as he stepped out to leave for the Met Gala.

Shah Rukh was asked about his first Met, when he said he was feeling nervous and is doing it all for his kids. Talking about the look, he had just one request to Sabyasachi: let it be black or white. He said that he was feeling comfortable in the luxe fit, which is what matters most.

Shah Rukh wore a sharp black suit with multiple layers of necklaces. He also carried a cane with a tiger head on top.

What is the theme this year?

This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," delves into the evolution of Black fashion and its cultural impact, spanning from the 18th century to modern-day expressions.

The concept takes inspiration from the influential 2009 book Slaves to Fashion by Monica L. Miller, exploring the notion of the Black dandy as a statement of style and identity.

Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibit spotlights the fusion of fashion with historical and cultural narratives.