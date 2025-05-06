Sabyasachi sets the record straight about 'most famous man in the world' Shah Rukh Khan for confused Met Gala hosts

Shah Rukh Khan is among the richest actors in the world with millions and millions fans all over. Fans were screaming and chanting his name outside the New York hotel ahead of his Met Gala debut on Monday but we guess not everyone was aware of just how big a deal he is, especially hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim. Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim looked not very sure when interviewing Shah Rukh Khan.

A introduction to Shah Rukh Khan for the hosts

A video shared by Vogue shows the singer and the SNL regular having a chat with Shah Rukh and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherji, who dressed the superstar for the big day.

Teyana and Ego introduce Shah Rukh to the audience as the ‘first male Bollywood star’ to attend the gala and asked him how he felt about making history. Shah Rukh smiled and said he was nervous because he is a shy person and doesn't attend too many red carpet events. The hosts then asked him if the blue colour of the carpet made him feel better, leading to some awkward nodding and Shah Rukh trying to steer the conversation.

Shah Rukh was then asked about what he's most excited about and he mentioned that he wants to impress his kids with this appearance. He also spoke about the inspiration behind the look and that's when Sabya decided to take over.

“Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most famous man in the world and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out,” Sabya told the hosts.

He then explained, “When you get a man like this, when it's Black Dandy, representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan and nobody else.”

Ego said, “Well Sabya I think you did your thing and Shah Rukh you look fantastic. I hope your kids are proud, kids, you gotta be proud of dad.”

Fans thank Sabyasachi for the help

Fans also noticed how well Sabya set the context for the hosts. “I love how sabya made them realise how big of a deal srk is. he’s one of the biggest and greatest of superstars in bollywood,” wrote a person on YouTube. “He is so modest so humbled that reflects his personality..how sabyasachi addressed him as the one of the popular actors in the world..truly he is..his popularity outside India is insane..”

“SRK just made MET more popular and literally the interviewers live in a bubble and once they realise who SRK is, they will know what a big deal was to interview him,” wrote a fan.

About SRK's look

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, Sabysachi created a black floor length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look. SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Shah Rukh Khan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On collaborating with SRK, Sabyasachi said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."