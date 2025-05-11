America's top baby names of 2024 released ahead of Mother's Day; Check 10 most popular baby names for boys and girls

America's most popular baby names for 2024 are out ahead of the Mother's Day occasion. The Social Security Administration publishes a list of the 1,000 most prevalent baby names in the United States. America's top baby names of 2024 released: Olivia and Emma are ranked first and second for girls for the sixth year in a row, and Liam and Noah are ranked first and second for boys for the sixth year in a row, according to the SSA(Shutterstock)

All four of those names have been the front-runners since 2014; Emma and Noah were the top picks in the past, while Olivia and Liam were in second place.

Mia overtakes Sophia, which was the top girl's name from 2011 to 2013 and has remained in the top 5 every year since 2009, with the exception of 2021.

While Noah was the most prominent boy's name for the three years prior, Liam was the second most popular name. Liam has become the top boy's name since 2017.

Top ten baby names for boys and girls in 2024 are as follows:

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Theodore

5. James

6. Henry

7. Mateo

8. Elijah

9. Lucas

10. William

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Amelia

4. Charlotte

5. Mia

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Evelyn

9. Ava

10. Sofia

The top five boys’ and girls’ names that gained prominence in 2024 include the following:

Boys: Azaiah, Halo, Bryer, Colsen, and Truce

Girls: Analeia, Scottie, Marjorie, Ailany, and Aylani

The SSA registered 20,337 newborns born with the name Noah and 22,164 babies born with the name Liam. Of the females, 13,485 were named Emma and 14,718 were named Olivia.

Baby names are submitted by parents in order to apply for a Social Security number and card on their behalf after the kid is born. After receiving the name, Social Security reveals the top names each year before Mother's Day. Parents require Social Security number for parents to declare their child as a dependent.