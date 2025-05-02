May social security payment schedule: Expect your SSI check on these dates

As May 2025 begins, millions of Americans who rely on Social Security benefits are watching the calendar to anticipate when their monthly payments will arrive. The Social Security Administration (SSA) maintains a structured and predictable payment schedule, but the exact date your payment is issued depends on several factors — including the type of benefit you receive and, for many, your birth date, as reported by USA Today. The precise date of your payment is determined by a number of factors, such as the type of benefit you get and, for many, your birthdate. The Social Security Administration (SSA) maintains a systematic and regular distribution schedule.(REUTERS)

Understanding your payment date is crucial for budgeting and managing day-to-day expenses, especially for retirees, people with disabilities, and others who rely on these benefits as a primary source of income. Here’s a detailed look at the Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment schedule for May 2025.

May Payment Schedule

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in May: the first on May 1 (for May's benefit) and a second on May 30 (which covers June’s benefit).

If you receive SSI, your May payment should have arrived on Thursday, May 1. SSI benefits are typically issued on the 1st of each month. However, when the 1st falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends the payment on the preceding business day.

2025 SSI Payment Schedule

According to the SSA calendar, Supplemental Security Income checks will be issued on the following dates throughout 2025.

Thursday, May 1, 2025 (Check for May 2025)

Friday, May 30, 2025 (Check for June 2025)

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (Check for July 2025)

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 (Check for August 2025)

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 (Check for September 2025)

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (Check for October 2025)

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 (Check for November 2025)

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (Check for December 2025)

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 (Check for January 2026)

How payments are delivered

Most beneficiaries receive their payments via direct deposit into a bank account or on a Direct Express debit card. This electronic delivery method ensures that funds are accessible quickly and securely. For those receiving paper checks (which are now rare), the mail may take a few days longer.

If your expected payment is delayed, the SSA advises waiting at least three business days past the due date before contacting them. Issues can often be resolved quickly by checking your status online or by contacting your bank.

Stay informed through ‘my Social Security’

Beneficiaries are strongly encouraged to create a my Social Security account on the SSA’s website (ssa.gov). This portal allows users to verify payment dates, check benefit amounts, and manage direct deposit or personal information securely.

Why this matters

For the more than 70 million Americans who receive Social Security or SSI benefits, knowing exactly when their money will arrive helps with timely bill payments, grocery shopping, and covering essential expenses. The SSA’s predictable schedule provides stability, but staying informed about specific dates ensures there are no surprises.

May 2025 brings no major holiday-related disruptions to the schedule, so beneficiaries can expect their payments to be delivered as outlined — on time and without delays.