Double Social Security payments in May 2025: Who is eligible, how much stimulus will you receive

The Social Security Administration's payment calendar suggests that Americans will be receiving two consecutive SSI checks in the Month of May. The Social Security Administration’s payment schedule is set in such a way that recipients may end up receiving two checks in a calendar month. But, in some months, they may not receive any checks at all. Social Security Payments schedule for May 2025(REUTERS)

Why will two SSI checks be sent out in May?

According to the Social Security Administration's payment calendar, recipients are scheduled for two checks this May. This is because the SSI payment for the month of June is slated for May 30, because June 1 falls on a weekend.

Weekends are not considered when handing out SSI payments in a year. Most Social Security payments are made on the first of every month, but when some dates fall on weekends, the check issuing dates get postponed. A similar case will happen for payments of September and November this year. The payment for January 2026 will arrive on December 31, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive Social Security?

SSI is applicable for individuals who do not earn more than $2,019 from work each month. However, that income limit increases for couples and when parents apply for children.

How much will I receive in May 2025?

According to SSA rules, if a person is entirely eligible to receive SSI payments, then they will be receiving a check of $1,394. In case of married couples, the joint amount they will be receiving will be $2,900. This amount will be directly deposited in their account, without a need to fill any kind of separate forms, as per SSA.

Full list of SSI payment dates:

Here's a look at the payment schedule for the rest of 2025:

Thursday, May 1, 2025 (For May 2025)

Friday, May 30, 2025 (For June 2025)

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (For July 2025)

Friday, August 1, 2025 (For August 2025)

Friday, August 30, 2025 (For September 2025)

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (For October 2025)

Friday, October 31, 2025 (For November 2025)

Monday, December 1, 2025 (For December 2025)

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 (For January 2026)