Mother's Day 2025: Bake these 7 sweet treats that say ‘I Love You' mom

Mother's Day 2025: On the special occasion of Mother's Day on 11 May, show your mom some love and appreciation by treating her to some delicious treats. Impress her with your cooking skills by baking her some fresh dessert goodies. If she has a sweet tooth, all the better then. So grab your apron and get baking, because your mom deserves more than just flowers and a last-minute DIY card. For a truly wholesome surprise, give your gifts along with the baked treats you made. Bake your mom delicious treats.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2025: DIY gift ideas to surprise your mom

We have curated a few recipes you can try on this day:

1. Chocolate Tiramisu

Recipe by Chef Amit Sharma, Head Chef at Love & Cheesecake

Chocolate tiramisu has a rich flavour.(PC: Love & Cheesecake)

Ingredients:

For coffee soak

1 cup hot coffee syrup

2 tablespoons Kahlua or coffee liqueur

2 tablespoons sugar

For mascarpone mixture

250 grams mascarpone cheese

200 ml cold heavy cream

100 grams powdered sugar

Cocoa powder, for dusting

Shaved dark chocolate, for layering and garnish

For assembling

100 grams dark chocolate ganache, for layering

Method:

Prepare coffee soak

Mix hot espresso, Kahlua, and sugar. Let it cool to room temperature.

Mascarpone mixture

Whisk mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, and heavy cream until smooth and creamy.

Assembling

Dip ladyfingers quickly into the coffee soak and place them in a layer in your serving dish.

Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the soaked ladyfingers.

Add a layer of dark chocolate ganache and sprinkle shaved dark chocolate over it.

Repeat the layers, ending with the mascarpone mixture.

Dust generously with cocoa powder and top with more dark chocolate shavings.

Chill:

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight before serving.

Chef’s Tip: For the Chocolate Tiramisu, layering in a rich, velvety dark chocolate ganache adds depth and a luscious texture. For the Classic Tiramisu, gently folding the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture ensures the perfect airy, creamy consistency.

2. Chocolate Cake

Recipe by Chef Amit Sharma, Head Chef at Love & Cheesecake

Chocolate cake is a classic. (PC: Love & Cheesecake)

Recipe by Chef Amit Sharma, Head Chef, Love & Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the cake

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup buttermilk (or dairy-free alternative)

⅓ cup vegetable oil

⅓ cup thick yoghurt (or mashed banana)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup hot water

For the ganache

200 grams dark chocolate (70% cocoa), finely chopped

150 ml heavy cream (or coconut cream for a vegan option)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter (or dairy-free alternative)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Lightly grease and line a heart-shaped cake pan (or an 8-inch round pan) with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, yoghurt (or banana), and vanilla extract until smooth.

Slowly incorporate the dry ingredients into the wet mixture, stirring gently. Gradually add the hot water, mixing until the batter is smooth and lump-free.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let the cake cool completely before removing it from the pan.

In a saucepan, heat the heavy cream until warm but not boiling. Pour it over the chopped dark chocolate and let it sit for a minute. Stir until smooth, then mix in the butter to give the ganache a glossy finish.

Pour the warm ganache over the cooled cake, ensuring even coverage.

Chef's Tip: Serve slightly warm with a scoop of raspberry sorbet for enhanced flavour pairing.

3. Biscuit rocky road

Recipe by Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra

Ingredients:

200 grams Britannia Bourbon biscuits (100 grams roughly chopped, 100 grams crushed into fine crumbs)

150 grams milk chocolate

150 grams dark chocolate

75 grams unsalted butter

2 tablespoons golden syrup (or honey)

50 grams mini marshmallows

50 grams roughly chopped pecans (or any nuts of choice)

Method:

Line an 8-inch square baking tin with parchment paper and set aside.

Roughly chop 100g of Bourbon biscuits.

Crush the remaining 100g into fine crumbs using a rolling pin or food processor.

In a heatproof bowl over simmering water, melt milk chocolate, dark chocolate, butter, and golden syrup together. Stir occasionally until smooth

Add the biscuit crumbs, chopped biscuits, marshmallows, and pecans to the melted chocolate mixture.

Mix well until everything is evenly coated.

Spoon the mixture into the lined tin and press down gently.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until completely firm.

Once set, cut into squares and serve chilled.

Store in the refrigerator for up to a week

4. Cheesecake

Recipe by Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra

Ingredients:

For the biscuit base

200 grams Britannia Bourbon biscuits (crushed into fine crumbs)

75 grams butter (melted)

For the cheesecake filling

300 grams cream cheese (softened)

100 grams granulated sugar

150 millilitres heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon bourbon cream liqueur (optional)

6-8 Britannia Bourbon biscuits (chopped)

For toppings (optional):

2 tablespoons chocolate chips

Whipped cream, as desired

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160°C (140°C fan-forced).

Grease a 7-inch springform cake tin.

Crush the Bourbon biscuits into fine crumbs and mix with melted butter.

Press the mixture into the base of the cake tin and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add cream, vanilla, and liqueur.

Fold in chopped Bourbon Pour mixture over base and bake for 45–50 minutes until edges are set.

Cool in the oven for 1 hour with the door ajar. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

Top with chocolate chips and whipped cream. Serve chilled.

5. Berry chocolate tart

Recipe by Pastry Chef Chekkera Muthanna at Taj West End, Bengaluru

Berry chocolate tart has a citrusy, chocolate taste.(PC: Taj West End, Bengaluru)

Ingredients:

For shortcrust dough

250 grams plain flour

125 grams salted chilled butter (diced and kept cool in the fridge)

1-3 tablespoons milk

For the filling

200 grams dark chocolate

100 grams cooking cream

5 eggs

50 grams sugar

300 grams mixed fresh summer berries

50 grams sugar

Fresh raspberries (for garnish)

Method:

Sift the plain flour into a large bowl (or the bowl of a food processor).

Add diced butter and rub in with fingertips or pulse in the processor until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Gradually add milk, starting with 1 tbsp, and mix into a dough.

Wrap in cling film and chill for at least 20 minutes.

Roll out and cut into discs.

Place in greased tart moulds.

Bake with baking weights/seeds at 180°C for 15 minutes.

While tarts are baking, cook the summer berries with sugar and set aside to cool.

For chocolate filling

Melt dark chocolate and mix into warm cream.

Whip eggs and sugar together.

Combine all and set aside.

Final assembly

Add the summery berry mixture at the base of the tart shells.

Pour the chocolate filling over it.

Bake at 170°C for 12 minutes.

Cool completely.

Garnish with fresh raspberries.

6. Dark Belgian chocolate and summer berry slice

Recipe by Pastry Chef Chekkera Muthanna at Taj West End, Bengaluru

Dark Belgian chocolate slice has rich flavour notes.(PC: Taj West End, Bengaluru)

Ingredients:

For the chocolate pound cake

1½ cups butter (softened)

3 cups white sugar

5 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons instant coffee granules (dissolved in ¼ cup hot water)

1 cup buttermilk

2 cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking powder

For the berry filling

300 grams mixed summer berries

50 grams sugar

For the icing

400 grams dark chocolate

200 grams heavy cream

150 grams whipped cream

Method:

Preheat oven to 170°C. Grease and flour a 9-inch cake ring.

Mix flour, cocoa, and baking powder. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy.

Add eggs one at a time, then vanilla and coffee mixture.

Alternately add flour mix and buttermilk.

Pour batter into pan.

Bake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Cool in the pan for 20 minutes, then on a wire rack.

For filling and icing

Cook berries with sugar and cool.

Melt dark chocolate, mix with warm cream.

Once cooled, fold in whipped cream.

Assembly:

Slice the cooled cake into 3 horizontal layers.

Spread chocolate cream and berries between each layer.

For the top and sides, spread the remaining chocolate cream.

Smoothen evenly and chill for an hour.

Cut into wedges and garnish with blackberries.

7. Summer berry Choux

Recipe by Pastry Chef Chekkera Muthanna at Taj West End, Bengaluru

Summer berry Choux is the perfect gourmet dessert for your mom.(PC: Taj West End, Bengaluru)

Ingredients:

For Choux buns

1 cup water

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/8 teaspoon table salt

1¼ cups (150 grams) all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

For Sabayon

4 large egg yolks

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup cooking cream

½ cup whipped cream

300 grams mixed fresh summer berries

50 grams sugar

Fresh blueberries (for garnish)

Method:

Whisk egg yolks and sugar over a double boiler.

Add cream and continue whisking over double boiler for 30 minutes.

Cool, then fold in whipped cream. Chill.

Cook berries with sugar in a pan and set aside.

Assembly

Cut choux buns in half.

Spoon in the berry mixture.

Pipe in sabayon cream.

Garnish with fresh blueberries.

ALSO READ: Happy Mother's Day 2025: 50 wishes, images, GIFs, messages, greetings and WhatsApp status to share with your mom