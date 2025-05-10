Who is Douglas Altshuler? Man with Crohn's disease sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX, here's why

Douglas Altshuler, a former employee of SpaceX, has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, claiming that he was monitored, punished and eventually dismissed for using the restroom excessively due to a persistent medical condition. Douglas Altshuler's lawsuit accused SpaceX of underpaying him, denying him appropriate meal breaks, and subjected workers to dangerous chemicals.(via REUTERS)

The 58-year-old man recently filed a federal complaint in California, alleging that Musk's firm discriminated against him due to his Crohn's disease, which leads to frequent and unexpected bowel motions.

Crohn's disease is “a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes swelling and irritation of the tissues, called inflammation, in the digestive tract,” stated Mayo Clinic.

The disease results in fatigue, weight loss, severe diarrhea, stomach pain, and malnutrition.

Douglas Altshuler narrates his plight

Altshuler detailed his necessity to go to the restroom every 35 to 45 minutes during his eight-hour office shifts in his complaint, The Independent reported.

The man admitted to using the restroom up to 14 times a day, but he gave SpaceX a medical note detailing his ailment. According to Altshuler, his superiors started tracking his restroom breaks and reprimanding him if he was absent for more than ten minutes in spite of the note.

According to the complaint, he was “threatened with termination” if he used toilets excessively. He claimed that his request for a special accommodation was turned down as “unsubstantiated” when he formally brought up the matter with management.

Douglas Altshuler lost his job over deficient performance

Eventually, Altshuler lost his job because of what he claimed the firm referred to as “deficient performance.” He claims retaliation from SpaceX in his lawsuit. The lawsuit accused SpaceX of underpaying him, denying him appropriate meal breaks, and subjected workers to dangerous chemicals.

In one case, Altshuler reported seeing industrial parts being dried within a kitchen where employees prepared meals, according to the complaint.

Clive Pontusson, an attorney for Altshuler, told The Independent that workers have the right to ask for accommodations for disability without fearing any job loss. Additionally, they are free to report unsafe circumstances without fear of reprisal.

Altshuler started working in SpaceX in 2023, but he was let go last year. A jury will decide how much he wants in damages and back wages.