Jacqueline Fernandez visits Siddhivinayak Temple with 'dear friend', Elon Musk's mom Maye, calls it beautiful experience

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez spent her Easter with a visit to Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. What made the moment special was her companion on the visit - Maye Musk, supermodel, nutritionist, and mother of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. After the visit, Jacqueline shared with HT what the experience was like. (Also read: Elon Musk surprises mother Maye Musk with flowers on her 77th birthday in Mumbai) Jacqueline Fernandez visited Siddhivinayak Temple with Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk.

Jacqueline Fernandez visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Maye Musk

Jacqueline, dressed in a golden suit and her head covered with a dupatta, accompanied Maye, who wore a printed yellow ensemble, to the iconic Mumbai temple. Pictures show them offering prayers at Siddhivinayak and taking blessings from the priest, too. Maye Musk is currently in India for the launch of the Hindi edition ofher book, A Woman Makes a Plan.

Talking about the visit, Jacqueliene shared, “It was such a beautiful experience to seek blessings at the temple with my dear friend Maye, who’s in India for her book launch. Maye’s book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much, especially that age is just a number and it shouldn’t define your dreams and goals.”

Jacqueline Fernandez with Maye Musk.

This was among Jacqueline's first public outings since the death of her mother, Kim, who passed away earlier this month.

About Maye Musk's India visit

Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, recently celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai. A select gathering of around 40–50 guests attended the private event.

Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming films

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the Sonu Sood-starrer action film, Fateh, which was released in March. She will be next seen in a special dance number in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. The actor also has Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5 lined up for release in 2025. Both films star Akshay Kumar among others.