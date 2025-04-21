Elon Musk surprises mother Maye Musk with flowers on her 77th birthday in Mumbai: 'Thank you Elon'

Maye Musk, the mother of tech billionaire Elon Musk, is currently in Mumbai, India. Her 77th birthday became extra special with a heartfelt gesture from her son, who had a bouquet of flowers delivered to her in the city. Maye Musk celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai, receiving a thoughtful bouquet from her son, Elon Musk.(X/@mayemusk)

Maye took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude. Sharing a photo of herself with the flowers, she wrote, “Thank you @elonmusk for sending these beautiful birthday flowers to me in Mumbai, India. Love m ❤️❤️ #ItsGreatToBe77.”

Check out the post here:

A family tradition of love

Elon Musk had earlier posted a sweet birthday message for his mother, writing, “Love you, Mom. Thanks for everything.” Maye responded with a simple yet heartfelt “Thank you.”

The Musk family has a tradition of celebrating her birthday in a grand way every five years. In another post, Maye revealed how her children—Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca Musk—throw a big party for her every fifth birthday, adding a personal touch to her milestone celebrations.

Take a look here at her post:

A nod to India and PM Modi

Maye Musk’s time in India appears to be filled with more than just birthday celebrations. She also acknowledged a recent post by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had shared an update on his conversation with Elon Musk. The Prime Minister’s post highlighted discussions on technology, innovation, and the potential for deeper collaboration between India and the United States.

PM Modi wrote, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

Maye Musk retweeted the post, adding two emojis — one of a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes and another of the Indian national flag, showing her affection and appreciation for the country.