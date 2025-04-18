Elon Musk’s growing family: Who’s rumoured to be the next ‘baby mama’?

Elon Musk was recently in the news after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a report claiming to have insight into how the world's richest man manages his “legion of children” and his relationship with his “baby mamas.” According to the report, he had fathered "significantly more children than the 14 publicly known" with multiple women. Following this, The Spectator World published an article speculating who will have the Trump advisor’s next child. There are several controversies involving Elon Musk and some of his “baby mamas”. (REUTERS)

An X Executive

The first on the outlet’s list is an X executive—and no, it’s not Shivon Zilis, who is already the mother of four of Elon Musk’s children. The outlet speculates that the next high-ranking "baby mama" could be from one of Musk’s many companies.

Giorgia Meloni

The outlet also has the Italian PM’s name on the list. The reason? Numerous speculations surrounding the Tesla boss and the world leader went viral on social media. The rumours once prompted Musk to post that he had “no romantic relationship whatsoever with PM Meloni.”

Natalie Winters

She is the editor of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast. The outlet added the name, citing how Musk often reacts to her posts and leaves replies.

Bridget Phetasy

The Spectator World added the name of their own columnist to the list. “I’d only have his baby if it ensured my current daughter a spot on the rocket off earth or in his bunker,” Phetasy, who is married, told the outlet.

Do you have any guesses about who the last one on the outlet’s list is? It is not a woman or a human but Grok—an AI created by Elon Musk’s company xAI. The outlet speculated that the techno futurist could one day find a way to create babies using artificial wombs and eventually create "mini Musks".

Crypto influencer who refused Elon Musk's ‘baby’ offer?

In another report, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk ‘privately proposed’ crypto influencer Tiffany Fong to have his child, but she reportedly refused.

In response, she shared an X post: “For the record, I did not feed this story to WSJ (or any other outlet) and explicitly asked NOT to be included when I was contacted for comment. If you’re waiting for me to comment publicly, it’s not going to happen. THANKS!”