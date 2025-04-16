Elon Musk, worth $370 billion, offered $15 million to ‘baby mama’ Ashley St Clair: report

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, the world’s richest man – worth a staggering $370 billion – and the father of at least 14 children, although a report published today in the Wall Street Journal indicates the actual number may be much higher. Influencer Ashley St Clair claims Elon Musk is the father of her child.

He is a man whose private life is as much the subject of media speculation as his work. And recently, the tech billionaire’s private life has come under increased scrutiny, thanks to a paternity suit filed by right wing influencer Ashley St Clair.

Musk has refused to publicly acknowledge St Clair’s child as his own. In retaliation, the 26-year-old St Clair has gone on what some call a public smear campaign against the billionaire.

The latest in their very messy public feud? Ashley St Clair’s interview to the Wall Street Journal, where she claims that Musk offered her $15 million for her silence.

Elon Musk’s offer

Ashley St Clair told WSJ that not long after she gave birth, Musk, through his longtime fixer Jared Birchall, told her that in order to receive financial support from him, she would have to sign documents keeping the name of the baby’s father and the details of her relationship with Musk a secret.

St Clair says that Elon Musk offered her $15 million to keep her baby’s paternity a secret. This $15 million would have been a one-time fee, beyond which she would also receive $100,000 a month until the baby turned 21.

She refused.

“I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret,” the right wing influencer told Birchall during a phone call in December, three months after the birth of the child.

Even so, St Clair agreed to keep Musk’s name off the birth certificate. When she was in the hospital, Birchall reportedly messaged her about keeping Musk’s name off the birth certificate, and she complied.

The conditions

St Clair was told she would have to pay back the $15 million if she broke the agreement.

As per the agreement, she was barred from speaking negatively about the billionaire or revealing that he was the father of her child. However, it did not stop Musk from speaking negatively about St Clair if he so wanted.

St Clair refused to sign the agreement, saying it would make her son feel illegitimate.

She is also concerned about the fact that the agreement does not have provisions for death - it does not provide support for the child if Musk were to die before his 21st birthday.

Elon Musk’s $1 million loan

Fans of Elon Musk have been united in condemning St Clair, calling her a “gold digger” who is after Musk’s considerable fortune. Musk himself has claimed on social media that he gave $2.5 million to St Clair despite not knowing whether the child is his or not.

According to WSJ, Elon Musk also asked Birchall to send $2 million to St Clair while she was pregnant - however, the world’s richest man instructed that half of that amount should be structured as a loan.

This money was to be used for expenses. St Clair reportedly used a part of it for security, shelling out $100,000 a month.