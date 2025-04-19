What is ‘Eloni Meloni’? Internet links Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk, imagines baby name

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni met Tesla CEO and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk during her recent White House visit. Following this, a trending nickname, “Eloni Meloni,” has emerged. Social media users speculated that the pair was a new power couple and imagined their baby's name. Many joked that the moniker of their hypothetical baby would be Eloni Meloni. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and DOGE chief Elon Musk. (Screengrab (X))

“Elon and Giorgia Meloni need to have a kid and name it Eloni Meloni,” an X user wrote while sharing a picture of Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk. The Italian PM primarily shared the photo last year after meeting “her friend” Elon Musk.

Here’s another post adding to the rumour:

Elon Musk "blushing"?

A moment from their recent White House meet went viral on social media. Many speculated that it shows Musk ‘blushing’ while meeting Meloni. The PM posted the video on her X handle with a caption that reads, “Happy to see my friend Elon Musk back in Washington.”

When did the dating rumours start?

The dating rumours started last year after a photo of two from an event went viral. Musk later addressed those rumours on X and posted, “We are not dating."

One of the pictures of the duo prompted people to say that they returned to the hotel together after an event. However, the X boss clarified, "I was there with my Mom. There is no romantic relationship whatsoever with PM Meloni." Later, his mother, Maye Musk, added to the clarification and wrote, "I went back to the hotel with Elon.”

However, every time the world leader and the tech mogul are photographed together, social media takes the opportunity to add fuel to the rumours and ignite fresh speculation.