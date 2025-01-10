Nikhil Kamath hints at ‘Melodi’ memes during PM Modi podcast. How the PM responded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his podcast debut on Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People’ series this afternoon, opening up about his childhood, education, work and more. Towards the end, the conversation veered into lighter topics, with Kamath hinting at PM Modi’s Italy connection. Nikhil Kamath hosted PM Modi for a podcast.

“My favourite food is pizza. And pizza is from Italy. And people say you know a lot about Italy,” said the Zerodha billionaire, smiling. “Would you like to say something about that?” he asked PM Modi.

“Haven’t you seen these memes?” Kamath asked, when PM Modi remained silent. The Zerodha co-founder was referring, of course, to the ‘Melodi’ memes that flood social media from time to time, highlighting PM Modi’s rapport with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

This time, his question elicited a response from the prime minister.

“Nahi, vo toh chalta rehta hai. Main usmein apna time kharab nahi karta (No, all that keeps happening. I don’t waste my time in that,” said PM Modi.

Watch the exchange below:

The prime minister then chose to veer the discussion into food, which is how Kamath had tried to bring up the topic of Italy.

“I am not a foodie. Absolutely not,” said PM Modi. “That is why, whatever I am served, in whichever country, I relish it,” he explained.

“However, it is my bad fortune that if you take me to a restaurant, hand me the menu and ask me to choose, I won’t be able to do it,” said PM Modi.

At this point, Nikhil Kamath interjected to ask if the prime minister could ever visit a restaurant. “No, I can’t go right now. It has been many years,” PM Modi replied.

While these were among the lighter topics that came up during the podcast, the PM also discussed policymaking, global conflicts, youth participation in politics and more.

