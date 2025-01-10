Nithin Kamath has a question on PM Modi skincare regimen: ‘Nikhil Kamath failed to ask’

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath was a proud elder brother today as younger brother Nikhil Kamath dropped a podcast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the 45-minute-long conversation touched upon a variety of topics – from PM Modi’s childhood to entrepreneurship and politics – it was a question that Nikhil Kamath failed to ask the prime minister that had his elder brother curious. PM Modi appeared on a podcast with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

Minutes after the podcast was released on YouTube, Nithin Kamath took to X to congratulate his younger brother and also to ask a question that many fans of PM Modi have been wondering about: What is the secret to his glowing skin?

Nithin Kamath's question

“I had a question that Nikhil Kamath failed to ask: What is PM Narendra Modi’s skin regimen?” Nithin Kamath wrote on X. “Jokes apart, this is epic! Nikhil Kamath started doing podcasts a year ago, and now getting our PM on it is incredible,” he added, sharing a link to the podcast.

For many years now, posts about PM Modi’s skincare regime have been flooding social media. The prime minister, of course, has never addressed these questions - but that has not stopped people from wondering.

“Forget all beauty bloggers, just need Modiji's skin care routine for such a glowing skin,” reads a post from 2021.

More recently, another viral post on X showed PM Modi with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. The caption similarly asked for the prime minister’s skincare regime.

Some people tried to answer Nithin Kamath’s question in earnest.

“Nithin ji, Modi ji eats Satvik food, thinks positively, enjoys work, has a noble mission, and does Yoga. Nothing else. He is Prabhu Shri Ram's blessed one, hence the extra glow on his face,” wrote X user Aditya.

“Simple satvik food, or maybe millets? And how about yoga?” wondered Shaan Thacker.

(Also read: PM Narendra Modi makes podcast debut with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath: 'I am not a God' | Watch)