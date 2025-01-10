PM Narendra Modi makes podcast debut with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath: Watch

In his first podcast, PM Narendra Modi discusses the importance of integrity in politics. Hosted by Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, he reflects on past mistakes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded his first podcast, which was released on Friday afternoon. In the podcast, released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, PM Narendra Modi recalled that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he said mistakes happen, and he, too, can make some.
In the podcast, Modi also advocated for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.
Their discussion covered various topics, including global conflicts, youth participation in politics, and Modi's consecutive terms as prime minister.
Takeaways from PM Modi's first podcast:
PM Narendra Modi acknowledged his podcast debut, responding, “This is my first podcast, I don't know how it'll go with your audience.”
Modi reflected on a previous speech from his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, stating, “I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God.”
“My first wish when I became CM was to invite all my school friends to CM House,” said PM Modi.
“I used to wash the clothes of all my family members. Because of that, I was allowed to go to the pond,” Modi on his childhood.