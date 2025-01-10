PM Narendra Modi makes podcast debut with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded his first podcast, which was released on Friday afternoon. In the podcast, released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, PM Narendra Modi recalled that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he said mistakes happen, and he, too, can make some. Nikhil Kamath's podcast featuring PM Narendra Modi.(X/nikhilkamathco)

In the podcast, Modi also advocated for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Their discussion covered various topics, including global conflicts, youth participation in politics, and Modi's consecutive terms as prime minister.

Watch the full episode here:

Takeaways from PM Modi's first podcast: