Nithin Kamath shares heartfelt memories of three decades of friendship with schoolmates: ‘How lucky we are’

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath took to social media to share a nostalgic moment, posting photographs with his school friends and their families. The images, shared on X (formerly Twitter), showcased decades-old friendships that have stood the test of time, sparking admiration among netizens. Nithin Kamath dropped nostalgic photos with school friends on X.(X/@Nithin0dha)

Kamath, known for his entrepreneurial journey, revealed a deeply personal side in the post. “Friendships built on pure connection, free of judgment, are the ones that stand the test of time,” he wrote. “Spending almost 30 years with my school friends, and now our families, makes me realise how lucky we truly are. K2, Normal, Chubby, excuse me for sharing it on social media.”

Check out the post here:

The candid caption resonated with social media users, offering a rare glimpse into the man behind the business tycoon image.

Netizens shower love on the post

The heartfelt post quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments section to express their admiration. Many lauded Kamath for cherishing his roots despite his success.

One user remarked, “This is so wholesome. It’s refreshing to see someone successful still valuing such simple yet profound connections.” Another commented, “True friendships like these are rare treasures. Thanks for sharing this beautiful moment with us!”

Others were inspired by the longevity of Kamath’s friendships. A user wrote, “30 years of friendship is truly incredible. This makes me want to call my old school buddies right now!” Meanwhile, a fan added, “You’ve reminded us all of the beauty of staying connected to our roots.”

Some even jokingly addressed Kamath’s reference to nicknames, with one saying, “K2 and Chubby – these names alone tell so many untold stories!” Another user echoed the sentiment, “This post has so much warmth and love. We need more such positivity on social media!”

The man behind Zerodha

While Kamath’s post resonated for its personal touch, his professional accomplishments are equally noteworthy. According to Forbes, Kamath boasts an impressive net worth of $4.7 billion. Together with his brother Nikhil Kamath, he co-founded Zerodha in 2010, revolutionising the Indian stockbroking industry with its discount brokerage model.